Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Would you be happy to avoid the rain? Or is this government going too far?

Bowen Mackintosh takes a break from trick-or-treating on the Downtown Salmon Arm Treat Trail in 2018. (File photo)

The move by some Quebec towns to delay trick-or-treating for one day is proving to be divisive, with debate raging on social media under the hashtag #Halloweengate.

Communities began making the abrupt call on Wednesday as weather forecasters predicted heavy rains and high winds for the evening of Oct. 31.

It culminated with Montreal Mayor Valerie Plante tweeting that the nasty forecast was enough to ask parents and kids to wait one night to collect their candy.

Some parents in the province say they’re happy to stay indoors given the unpredictable weather, while others have compared moving the annual candy haul to sacrilege.

Quebec Premier Francois Legault steered clear of the discord, telling reporters he’d let municipalities decide how to deal with the matter.

Meantime, a small community in neighbouring may hold its Halloween celebrations indoors, with CTV reporting that a local business owner in Petitcodiac has offered her dance studio as a dry refuge for trick-or-treaters.

KEEP READING: The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Just Posted

Eckville man pleads guilty to over 20 child exploitation charges

The man, who pleaded guilty to 26 charges, returns to Red Deer Provincial Court on Nov. 6

Semi-truck, excavator used to attempt break-in at Eckville bank

RCMP responded to an incident at Mountain View Financial Credit Union in the early hours of Oct. 29

Sylvan Lake students urged to put positivity first

Anthony McLean spoke to students about bullying at Ecole HJ Cody High School on Oct. 24

Eckville area riders saddle up for CFR

Ben Andersen, 20, and Hayden Cole, 19, are competing at the Canadian Finals Rodeo, Oct. 29-Nov. 3

10 Sylvan Lake businesses honoured at Mermaid Ball and Business Awards

The Mermaid Ball and Business Awards were held on Oct. 26 at the Community Centre

The nutritionists’ case for not setting limits on Halloween candy

Knowing how to curb monstrous appetites without being the party pooper can be tricky

After blackface scandal, Trudeau shuns photo ops of trick or treating

Trudeau will ‘be trick or treating with the kids, but not going to Rideau Hall or doing a photo op’

Quebec towns in uproar on moving Halloween to Friday due to weather

Would you be happy to avoid the rain? Or is this government going too far?

Production limits eased on Alberta oil-by-rail shippers

Government says the short-term measure will help address a lack of pipelines

Province has acted on 92% of wildfire, flood response recommendations

Ninety-nine of the 108 recommendations made in the Abbott-Chapman report have been acted on

Encana moves headquarters from Calgary to U.S., changes name to Ovintiv

CEO says changes won’t result in layoffs or divert investment strategies in Alberta and B.C.

Twitter pulls back on political ads due to ‘significant risks’ of bought influence

Security and privacy researchers and some Democratic politicians hailed Twitter’s decision

Pamela Anderson asks Trudeau to serve inmates vegan meals to save cash

Anderson says a jail reduced costs by $273,000 when it switched to vegetarian meals

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

There’s a lot more to this night of frights than ghosts, pumpkins and candy

Most Read