Leonard Cohen is photographed in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2006. Do you known when his song “Hallelujah” was released? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris)

Leonard Cohen is photographed in Toronto, Saturday, Feb. 4, 2006. Do you known when his song “Hallelujah” was released? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Aaron Harris)

QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

June 27 is Canadian Multiculturalism Day, a time to appreciate our many backgrounds and traditions

Canada is a land of diversity.

Our population includes Indigenous people, descendants of settlers, recent immigrants and refugees. Those living in Canada come from countries around the world and represent a myriad of ethnic groups, cultural backgrounds and traditions.

Each year, June 27 is Canadian Multiculturalism Day, a time to celebrate the diversity of Canadian society.

This year marks the 50th anniversary of Canada’s Multiculturalism Policy. In fact, in 1971 Canada was the first country in the world to adopt multiculturalism as an official policy.

No matter what your background or ethnicity, Canada offers a place for all.

In honour of Canadian Multiculturalism Day, take this short quiz about the many distinct faces of Canada.

Good luck.

READ ALSO: CANADA 150: The senator who rooted for multiculturalism

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

In 1971 Chief Dan George sent a Christmas card to the people of Canada from a Kelowna. The respected Indigenous leader and actor, born Geswanouth Slahoot, was also the chief of an Indigenous group. (Photo courtesy Penticton Museum and Archives)

In 1971 Chief Dan George sent a Christmas card to the people of Canada from a Kelowna. The respected Indigenous leader and actor, born Geswanouth Slahoot, was also the chief of an Indigenous group. (Photo courtesy Penticton Museum and Archives)

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Do you know why she is featured on this bill? (Government of Canada photo)

In 2018, Viola Desmond was celebrated on the Canadian $10 bill. Do you know why she is featured on this bill? (Government of Canada photo)

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Do you know where she received her medical training? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Chief Public Health Officer of Canada Dr. Theresa Tam speaks during a news conference on the COVID-19 pandemic in Ottawa on Tuesday, Dec. 22, 2020. Do you know where she received her medical training? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Justin Tang)

Previous story
120,000-year-old fossils in Israel link to human family tree

Just Posted

Premier Jason Kenney thanked Albertans for getting vaccinated as the province surpassed four million doses administered. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
Alberta has administered more than 4 million COVID-19 vaccine doses

Allan Ferchuk, Central Alberta Sport Authority board chair, along with Scott Robinson, the new CEO of the organization. (BYRON HACKETT/ADVOCATE STAFF)
Central Alberta Sports Authority announces CEO

Supporters gather outside court as Pastor James Coates of GraceLife Church appears in court after he was arrested for holding Sunday services in violation of COVID-19 rules, in Stony Plain, Alta., on Wednesday Feb. 24, 2021. A U.S. senator wants Canada investigated for violating religious freedom over the arrests of Coates and another Alberta pastor accused of flouting COVID-19 restrictions. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
U.S. senator wants Canada on religious freedom watch list over Alberta pastor COVID arrests

Sylvan Lake Municipal Library. (File Photo)
Sylvan Lake Library open to the public and preparing for summer