QUIZ: A time for remembrance

On Nov. 11, Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held across the country. This picture is from a 2022 Remembrance Day ceremony in Sidney, B.C. (Black Press file photo)On Nov. 11, Remembrance Day ceremonies will be held across the country. This picture is from a 2022 Remembrance Day ceremony in Sidney, B.C. (Black Press file photo)
The results of Legion poppy campaigns in the Shuswap ranged from status quo to exciting increases compared to last year. (Black Press File Photo)The results of Legion poppy campaigns in the Shuswap ranged from status quo to exciting increases compared to last year. (Black Press File Photo)
On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed on the beaches at Normandy. Do you know which beach is associated with Canadian military history? (Contributed)On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed on the beaches at Normandy. Do you know which beach is associated with Canadian military history? (Contributed)
Poppies grow wild in Croatia, one of many countries around the world where Canadians have served on difficult peacekeeping missions. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)Poppies grow wild in Croatia, one of many countries around the world where Canadians have served on difficult peacekeeping missions. (Lindsay Chung Photo - Quesnel Cariboo Observer)
Canadian troops arrive to a UN base in Gao, Mali, on Monday, June 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean KilpatrickCanadian troops arrive to a UN base in Gao, Mali, on Monday, June 25, 2018. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick

Remembrance Day, on Nov. 11, is a time to honour those who have served and sacrificed for their country in wars and military actions.

Throughout Canada’s history, many men and women have served during various wars and in peacekeeping missions.

How much do you know about Canada’s military presence? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

ContestsRemembrance Day

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about keeping time?

Just Posted

The Town of Sylvan Lake wants to create a community-led and driven Hub to support the health and wellness of the residents. (File photo)
New mock council program introduced by the Town of Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake Seniors Association leadership team. From the left Peter Hamers, Maryan Weenick, Ian Oostindie, Bill Mcleod, Laverne Asselstine, Patti Parslow, Monica Morcom, Ormand Smith and missing from photo, Anson Geddes.(photo provided by Ian Oostindie)
Sylvan Lake Seniors Association sets goals and adds new executive committee members

Lions Club Logo
Sylvan Lake Lions Club has successful year

The 13th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast on Nov. 3 saw a full crowd with many special guests in attendance including guest speaker Jason Persaud, Mayor Megan Hanson, the Sylvan Lake Town Council (Teresa Rilling, Ian Oostindie, Graham Parson, Tim Mearns, Kjeryn Dakin and Jas Payne), MP for Red Deer/Lacombe Blaine Calkins, MLA for Sylvan Lake/Innisfail Devin Dreeshen, MLA for Red Deer South Jason Stephan, MLA for Lacombe/Ponoka Jennifer Johnson, Mayor of Bentley Greg Rathjen and Mayor of Norglenwold Cyril Gurevitch. (Sarah Baker/Sylvan Lake News photo)
13th annual Mayor’s Prayer Breakfast held in Sylvan Lake