On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed on the beaches at Normandy. Do you know which beach is associated with Canadian military history? (Contributed)

On D-Day, June 6, 1944, Allied troops landed on the beaches at Normandy. Do you know which beach is associated with Canadian military history? (Contributed)

QUIZ: A time for remembrance

How much do you know about times of war?

Remembrance Day is a time to reflect on the sacrifices made by Canadians during times of war.

The day is a time of solemn observance as a way to prevent future wars from occurring.

To mark the day, here are a few questions about some of the wars that have occurred since Canada became a country in 1867 and on Canada’s military service.

Please use this quiz and this day as an opportunity to learn about past wars and to work towards becoming a peacemaker.


READ ALSO: Boy from Tulameen becomes soldier, officer, and wounded veteran – with no regrets

READ ALSO: British Columbians invited to help plant 30,000 flags at Canada’s largest veteran facility

READ ALSO: Legion marks 100th anniversary of poppy symbol during campaign launch

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsRemembrance Day

 

Wait for me, Daddy. The photo was captured on Nov. 1, 1940, as members of the B.C. Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own Rifles) were preparing to board the S.S. Princess Joan at the New Westminster CPR docks. It is considered one of Canada’s most famous photographs of the Second World War. (Claude P. Detloff photo)

Wait for me, Daddy. The photo was captured on Nov. 1, 1940, as members of the B.C. Regiment (Duke of Connaught’s Own Rifles) were preparing to board the S.S. Princess Joan at the New Westminster CPR docks. It is considered one of Canada’s most famous photographs of the Second World War. (Claude P. Detloff photo)

Previous story
Tim Hortons partners with Justin Bieber in effort to appeal to younger consumers

Just Posted

Eckville’s 2019 Christmas market. Colleen Ebden / Submitted photos
Eckville prepares to bring back Christmas joy with festive market

Hot dogs served to attendees. Reeti Meenakshi Rohilla / Sylvan Lake News
Eckville celebrates a century of togetherness

File photos
Start of local winter activities

Alberta has 6,008 active cases of COVID-19, with 582 people in hospital including 123 in the ICU.(Black Press stock photo)
Red Deer drops to 213 active COVID-19 cases