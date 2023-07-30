QUIZ: A tribute to first responders

The Penticton Regional Hospital provides health care service in British Columbia’s South Okanagan. Which hospital in Canada is the oldest still operating hospital? (Black Press file photo)The Penticton Regional Hospital provides health care service in British Columbia’s South Okanagan. Which hospital in Canada is the oldest still operating hospital? (Black Press file photo)
Before the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was formed, the North-West Mounted Police provided law enforcement. When did the North-West Mounted Police begin? (Black Press file photo)Before the Royal Canadian Mounted Police was formed, the North-West Mounted Police provided law enforcement. When did the North-West Mounted Police begin? (Black Press file photo)
Do you know why many fire trucks are red? (Photo contributed)Do you know why many fire trucks are red? (Photo contributed)
The BC Ambulance Service is the largest ambulance service in Canada. How many stations does it have? (Black Press file photo)The BC Ambulance Service is the largest ambulance service in Canada. How many stations does it have? (Black Press file photo)

In an ideal world, summer would be a time of relaxed vacations and time for warm-weather recreation.

Unfortunately, things sometimes go wrong. However, first responders including police, firefighters, paramedics, doctors and nurses are here to help.

How much do you know about the important work done by these people? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about your freedom to read?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you really know about Canada?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about King Charles III and the monarchy?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsDoctorsfirefightersHealthcarenurse

Previous story
Canadian scientists await first look at bits from asteroid Bennu

Just Posted

Preston Bradstock was last seen on July 23. (Photo provided by the Sylvan Lake RCMP)
Sylvan Lake RCMP are asking for help to locate missing youth

Ecole HJ Cody High School in Sylvan Lake (File photo)
New classroom spaces being added to Ecole HJ Cody

While construction is still going on there will still be ways to access the businesses there through detour routes. (photo provided by Amanda Mercer)
Road closures expected for paving in Sylvan Lake

You won’t lose access to local news. (Black Press Media graphic)
You will be able to still read and rely on local journalism. That’s a fact.