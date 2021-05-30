The Test of Humanity mountain bike race in Summerland was a fundraising event for Canadian Humanitarian’s work in Ethiopia. (Black Press file photo)

QUIZ: Are you ready for a bicycle ride?

Put your knowledge of bikes and cycling to the test with these 10 questions

As the days become warm, many cyclists are out on the streets and roads.

The week of May 31 to June 6 is Spring GoByBike Week in British Columbia. This is an initiative to encourage people to use bicycles for everyday transportation.

In addition to commuter cyclists, there are also plenty of cycle tourists, competitive cyclists and recreational riders enjoying the roads.

How much do you know about bicycles and cycling? Put your knowledge to the test with this quiz.

Good luck.


Bicycle touring allows cyclists to experience the province and the country. Do you know the length of the longest bicycle tour on record? (John Arendt - Summerland Review)

