A woman admires Leonardo da Vinci’s painting, The Last Supper, dating back to 1494-1498. Do you know where this painting is displayed? (AP Photo/Antonio Calanni)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Easter?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions

Easter is the time of year when Christians around the world commemorate the death and resurrection of Jesus Christ.

It’s also a time of year associated with spring, eggs and the Easter bunny.

How much do you know about Easter? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.


The Good Friday procession in Victoria is a symbolic re-enactment of the story of Jesus walking to his crucifixion. (Black Press file photo)

These intricately decorated Ukrainian Easter eggs were made by Elenore Sturko and her family. Do you know the name for these colourful eggs? (Contributed photo)

