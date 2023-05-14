Sunday, May 14 is Mother's Day, a day to honour moms. Do you know how this day originated? (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: How much do you know about Mother’s Day?

Sunday, May 14 is a day set aside to honouring mothers

Mother’s Day, on the second Sunday of May, is a day set aside to honour mothers.

How much do you know about Mother’s Day celebrations and famous mothers?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Mother's Day teas and brunches will be among the celebrations for Sunday, May 14. (Pixabay.com)

The Summerland Ornamental Gardens will host an afternoon of art and music on Aug. 28. (Contributed)

Mother’s Day will be held on Sunday, May 14. How much do you know about the customs of the day? (Pixabay.com)
