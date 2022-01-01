Murray Flats after the Nov. 14 atmospheric river. (MOTI photo)

Murray Flats after the Nov. 14 atmospheric river. (MOTI photo)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

A lot happened in British Columbia and around the country over the past year.

A look back at the events of 2021 show there was plenty happening during the past year.

How much do you remember about the news and events of the past year? Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions.

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Christmas traditions?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about transportation?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: In praise of medical professionals

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

Wildfires burned in British Columbia during the summer of 2021. The Skaha Creek wildfire was one of many fires to destroy land in the province. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Wildfires burned in British Columbia during the summer of 2021. The Skaha Creek wildfire was one of many fires to destroy land in the province. (Brennan Phillips - Penticton Western News)

Boston Bruins’ Charlie Coyle (13) chases Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Dec. 9, 2021. Do you know what change was made within the hockey league, affecting the 2021 to 2022 season? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken)

Boston Bruins’ Charlie Coyle (13) chases Edmonton Oilers’ Connor McDavid (97) during second period NHL hockey action in Edmonton, Alta., on Dec. 9, 2021. Do you know what change was made within the hockey league, affecting the 2021 to 2022 season? (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Amber Bracken)

Do you know which Canadian actor journeyed into space aboard Blue Orgin’s New Shepard rocket? (COURTESY PHOTO, Blue Origin)

Do you know which Canadian actor journeyed into space aboard Blue Orgin’s New Shepard rocket? (COURTESY PHOTO, Blue Origin)

Previous story
Final Goodbye: Recalling influential people who died in 2021

Just Posted

The bridge leading to the Abbotsford Fish and Game Club (AFGC) was washed out when massive flooding hit the region in mid-November. (Photo: Abbotsford Police Department)
QUIZ: How much do you know about the news of 2021?

Alberta’s chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw provides a COVID-19 update in Edmonton, Friday, Sept. 3, 2021. Alberta does not yet have any reported cases of the new Omicron COVID-19 variant, but Hinshaw says it’s realistically only a matter of time. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jason Franson
Isolation period shortened to 5 days from 10 in Alberta for vaccinated people

(Black Press stock photo)
Alberta estimates 30 per cent positivity rate, 4,000 new COVID-19 cases

COVID-19 graphic
Alberta sets one-day COVID-19 case record