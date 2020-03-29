A group of students from Uruguay pose for a souvenir picture on the Olympic Rings set outside the Olympic Stadium in Tokyo, Saturday, March 21, 2020. The Olympic flame from Greece arrived in Japan Friday, even as the opening of the the Tokyo Games in four months is in doubt with more voices suggesting the games should to be postponed or canceled because of the worldwide virus pandemic. (AP Photo/Gregorio Borgia)

QUIZ: How much do you know about the Olympics?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 12 questions

This year, because of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Olympic Games have been postponed. The games are expected to be held in 2021.

The decision to postpone the 2020 Tokyo Olympics was made last week.

READ ALSO: Tokyo Olympics officially postponed until 2021

For those who are longing for some sports-related knowledge, and for those who need a short diversion, here are a dozen questions about the Olympic Games, past and present.

Good luck!


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you ready for spring?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you feeling unlucky?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

 

Jamaica’s Usain Bolt celebrates as he crosses the line to win gold in the men’s 100-meter final with Canada’s Andre de Grasse during the athletics competitions of the 2016 Summer Olympics at the Olympic stadium in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Sunday, Aug. 14, 2016. (AP Photo/Lee Jin-man)

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lakers enjoy the spring sunshine

Warm temperatures during the final days of winter brought out residents out of their homes March 27

Non-profits that are helping people impacted by COVID-19 can apply for relief funding

Red Deer and District FCSS can draw from a provincial pot of $30 million

Alberta announces immediate closure of non-essential businesses, provincial parks

No more public gatherings of more than 15 people

No Alberta renter will be evicted for non-payment on April 1, promises the premier

No evictions during the entire Alberta public health emergency

Opening Red Deer’s safe consumption site would reduce strain on system during COVID-19, says advocate

Alberta should give also give addicts clean drugs, added Deborah Watson

A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

Trudeau remaining in isolation longer despite wife recovering from COVID-19

Sophie Gregoire Trudeau got the all-clear

Fauci says coronavirus deaths in US could top 100,000

“We’re going to have millions of cases”

World COVID-19 update: U.S. expects 100,000 deaths; Oregon declares disaster

Comprehensive update of world news for Sunday, March 19.

Five things to watch for in the Canadian business world in the coming week

Thousands have already lost their jobs, while others like grocers look for ways to keep doors open

Big Oil’s interest in renewable energy investments expected to waver: report

Suncor announced it would cut its 2020 capital budget by 26 per cent in response to lower oil prices

Tokyo Olympics: Signs suggest summer dates for 2021 Olympics

Organizing committee suggested there would be no major change from 2020.

Athletes, musicians help raise 500,000 euros to fight virus

“It’s a very difficult situation, and for the league to be able to do something like this, it makes players, clubs and fans very proud”

Cineplex Inc., MEC enact mass layoffs amid COVID-19 store, theatre closures

More than 1,300 store employees will be let go, effective March 29

Most Read