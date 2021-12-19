Lego has gone through considerable changes over the years. When was this toy introduced? (LEGO via AP)

QUIZ: How much do you know about toys and games?

From long-lasting traditions to fads, there’s a lot of history to play and recreation.

Over the years, a lot of gifts and toys have been introduced, especially during the holiday season.

Some of these have been popular and remain so to this day. Others have had fleeting success as fad items. And some have not enjoyed much commercial success.

How much do you know about toys and games from the past? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.


Organized by realtor David Smith, the third annual Realtor Monopoly fundraiser night held at Trading Post Brewery in Langley. What is the most expensive property on the monopoly board? (Black Press file photo)

What change was made to the Mr. and Mrs. Potato Head toys in 2021? (Pixabay.com)

