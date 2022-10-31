While some Halloween activities are for children, there are also costume events and Halloween-themed parties for adults. (Submitted photo)

While some Halloween activities are for children, there are also costume events and Halloween-themed parties for adults. (Submitted photo)

QUIZ: How much do you really know about Halloween?

Oct 31 is a time for candy, costumes and scary movies

Halloween, on Oct. 31, is a time for costumes, candy and scary movies.

How much do you know about this day and the traditions that surround it? Put your knowledge to the test with these 10 questions.

Good luck.

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about bears?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of dogs

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about our rights and freedoms?

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

ContestsHalloween

 

Many homes, including this one in Summerland, have decorations in place for Halloween. (Black Press file photo)

Many homes, including this one in Summerland, have decorations in place for Halloween. (Black Press file photo)

Do you know which ingredient is not a part of pumpkin spice? (Pixabay)

Do you know which ingredient is not a part of pumpkin spice? (Pixabay)

Bats are often associated with Halloween (Contributed)

Bats are often associated with Halloween (Contributed)

Just Posted

Shari Britton, with the Sylvan Lake Community Food Bank, stands in front of full shelves at the food bank after a shopping trip thanks to donations. However, the shelves will be empty again by the end of the week and need restocking. (Photo by Michaela Ludwig)
Food bank struggling with increasing costs and demand

Sylvan Lake actor, dancer and singer Gracie Mack, pictured getting ready for her performance in the musical Chicago. (Photo submitted)
Gracie Mack shines on the Stratford stage

Sylvan Lake’s Brett Gardiner recently launched Chase The Good, an initiative to give back to the community. (File photo)
Lakers finding happiness

Sylvan Laker Talon Brigley was drafted to the Red Deer Rebels last year. (Photo by Red Deer Advocate Staff)
Brigley celebrates second year with Rebels