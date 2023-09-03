QUIZ: In celebration of workers

A Camosun College program is giving automotive technicians the skills the need to work on electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)A Camosun College program is giving automotive technicians the skills the need to work on electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
A sign for help wanted is pictured in a business window in Ottawa. Help wanted signs can be found in many business windows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean KilpatrickA sign for help wanted is pictured in a business window in Ottawa. Help wanted signs can be found in many business windows. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
Crews pave a street in Summerland. Construction crews can be seen in many communities across Canada. (Black Press file photo)Crews pave a street in Summerland. Construction crews can be seen in many communities across Canada. (Black Press file photo)

On Monday, Sept. 4, Canadians will celebrate Labour Day, an annual holiday to celebrate the achievements of workers.

The day is also a celebration of the labour movement.

For many, the Labour Day weekend is the last long weekend of the summer and the Tuesday after Labour Day is the start of school in many parts of the country.

In honour of workers and Labour Day, here are a few work-themed questions. How many can you answer correctly?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

READ ALSO: QUIZ: Are you enjoying the dog days of summer?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about the RCMP?

To report a typo, email:
newsroom@summerlandreview.com.


newsroom@summerlandreview.com
<Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

ContestsLabour

Previous story
QUIZ: Preparing for an Ironman

Just Posted

A Camosun College program is giving automotive technicians the skills the need to work on electric vehicles. (Photo courtesy of Camosun College)
QUIZ: In celebration of workers

A group shot of the new teachers who attended the New Teacher Orientation for the Chinook’s Edge School Division. (photo courtesy of the Chinook’s Edge School Division)
Fourteen new teachers were welcomed to Sylvan Lake during new teacher orientation

Tamarack Ventures is currently doing a naming contest for the building which used to be the Fields store with a $100 gift card prize to be given to the winner. (photo provided by Terrell Fentiman)
A business investing in the community of Eckville is looking for a store name

Sylvan Lake Gulls’ shortstop Jonah Weisner made an immediate impact on the Sylvan Lake Gulls last summer, especially in the batter’s box. (Photo by Ian Gustafson/ Advocate staff)
Former Sylvan Lake Gull Jonah Weisner signs professional deal