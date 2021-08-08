Whether you enjoy birthday parties, house parties or political parties, take our quiz celebrating parties. (Pixabay.com)

Whether you enjoy birthday parties, house parties or political parties, take our quiz celebrating parties. (Pixabay.com)

QUIZ: It’s party time

With a federal election in the forecast, test your knowledge of political parties and other parties

It’s party time.

With a federal election expected this fall, the various Canadian political parties will field candidates and promote their platforms, in hopes of getting the support of voters.

Whether you follow the political parties or would rather host a house party or your child’s birthday parties, the late summer and fall will be a season of parties.

How many of these party-themed questions can you answer?

Good luck.


READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about British Columbia?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: How much do you know about Elvis?

READ ALSO: QUIZ: A celebration of the diverse faces of Canada

To report a typo, email:
news@summerlandreview.com.


news@summerlandreview.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Contests

 

William Lyon Mackenzie King was Canada’s longest serving Prime Minister. Which party did he represent? (Wikimedia Commons)

William Lyon Mackenzie King was Canada’s longest serving Prime Minister. Which party did he represent? (Wikimedia Commons)

Canada’s first female Prime Minister was Kim Campbell. Which party did she represent? (Wikimedia Commons)

Previous story
Dating changed during the pandemic, apps are following suit

Just Posted

Jazz singer Cheryl Fisher, of Sylvan Lake, is among the artists who will perform with the RDSO at the Christmas and All That Jazz concert. (Contributed photo).
Live jazz concert coming to Sylvan Lake next weekend

Asymptomatic testing will now be available for "priority groups" who are most likely to spread the COVID-19 virus to vulnerable or at-risk populations. File photo by THE CANADIAN PRESS
Alberta identifies 369 new COVID-19 cases Friday

(file photo)
Friends of Sylvan Lake Library is excited to be able to assist the library again

Alberta has 3,651 active cases of COVID-19. (File photo)
Red Deer rises to 46 active COVID-19 cases