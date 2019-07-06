Scheer flips pancakes, appeals for votes on Calgary Stampede circuit

He started the day at a massive free pancake breakfast in a mall parking lot in Calgary Centre

The federal Conservative leader says he has this fall’s federal election on his mind as he makes the rounds on the Calgary Stampede circuit.

Andrew Scheer was flipping pancakes Saturday morning for crowds at Stampede breakfasts in the two Calgary ridings his party lost in the 2015 election.

READ MORE: More cameras, tight security at this year’s Calgary Stampede

A parade of politicians make a pilgrimage to Calgary every year during the city’s famous 10-day celebration of cowboy culture.

Scheer says even though Conservative support is solid in Alberta, he’s not taking anything for granted and will be spreading a message of hope and optimism.

He started the day at a massive free pancake breakfast in a mall parking lot in Calgary Centre, where Liberal Kent Hehr is currently the MP.

Scheer was also scheduled to make stops at events in Calgary Skyview in the city’s northeast, where Darshan Kang won for the Liberals in 2015. He now sits as an Independent.

Scheer is expected to deliver a speech at a Conservative Party barbecue Saturday evening and visit the Stampede grounds on Sunday.

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau usually makes an appearance during Stampede, but his office has not yet said what his plans are this year.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.