The latest Starbucks creation is expected to taste like peaches and cream! (Instagram/Starbucksdartmouthcrossing4454)

Starbucks to unveil latest creation: crystal ball frappuccino

The limited-edition drink will be available starting March 22

Here, just take my money already!

Starbucks is once again offering up a new creation in the same style as last year’s unicorn frappuccino, but this time it will resemble a turquoise colour with peach flavouring and topped with copious amounts of whipped cream and rock-candy crystals.

The crystal ball frappuccino will debut on Thursday, March 22 and will only be available for four days — or until supplies run out.

This super-limited iced, blended coffee drink is already sending barsita’s screaming for the exits as the concoction is expected to be just as popular as last year’s unicorn drink that led to many viral videos like this one:

Following 2017’s successful unicorn launch, the company also designed a zombie frappuccino that was released in the fall for a limited time as well.

The crystal ball is expected to be similar in the sense that it is aesthetically pleasing to the eye with vibrant colours, making it perfect for viral marketing on Instagram.

While Starbucks Canada has not provided any formal information on the launch, barista’s have already taken to social media to show off this latest creation.

RELATED: Starbucks launches alcohol menu in Vancouver

This is just the latest in a number of growth strategies undertaken by the world’s most popular coffee company.

Last year Starbucks Canada announced it would being serving alcohol at some B.C. locations, after a successful launch in Toronto and Ottawa the year before.

But how does the crystal ball taste? You’ll have to wait until tomorrow to officially find out.


