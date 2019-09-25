‘That might be a possibility’: Martha Stewart isn’t ruling out a cannabis cookbook

Food and lifestyle guru says her CBD product line will likely be ready in mid-2020

A CBD line of products Martha Stewart is developing with Canopy Growth will likely hit the market in the middle of next year, said the American food and lifestyle guru.

The pair is working on some “really good projects right now” and if all is approved they would be ready by mid-2020, said Stewart Tuesday.

“We’re developing different things for the home, for food and for pets at present. I’m also interested in skin care and other things like that,” she said during an on-stage interview at the Elevate Conference in Toronto.

In February, Stewart said she was teaming up with the Smiths Falls, Ont.-based licensed producer in an advisory role to develop a line of products containing cannabidiol or CBD.

Canopy said at the time it would leverage Stewart’s knowledge of consumer products while exploring the use of CBD and other cannabinoids as they related to both humans and pets.

CBD is the non-intoxicating compound found in cannabis and hemp. While pot remains illegal at the federal level south of the border, the U.S. legalized hemp cultivation at the end of last year.

Meanwhile, the U.S. political climate is becoming more receptive to cannabis with legislation potentially opening the door to the massive market. Earlier this year, the bipartisan STATES ACT — legislation that would amend the Controlled Substances Act and could effectively make cannabis federally legal in states where recreational consumption is legal — was reintroduced in Congress.

And this week, the U.S. House of Representatives is set to vote on the Secure and Fair Enforcement Banking Act — legislation that would offer protections for financial institutions that serve state-authorized cannabis and ancillary businesses.

READ MORE: Martha Stewart partners with Canadian cannabis firm

Stewart also said during the discussion alongside Canopy’s chief executive Mark Zekulin that she hoped that cannabis would be legalized eventually in the U.S.

“There’s been a tremendous stigma attached to it in terms of crime… And I think that, that will all go away.”

She said she ventured into the space because it was an “emerging and exciting market.”

Stewart, who has written several cookbooks, said she isn’t ruling out developing one focused on cooking with cannabis.

“I’m not ready to do it yet, but that might be a possibility,” she said.

Armina Ligaya, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
U.S. wrestler says viral speeding ticket video was staged

Just Posted

Former pro ball player bringing skills to Sylvan Lake children

Darren Apels hopes to helps kids hone their skills and go from high school to pro

Upgrades to pedestrian crossing near Steffie Woima approved by Sylvan Lake Council

Town Council approved final design plans for the pedestrian crossing at council’s Sept. 23 meeting

Multi-vehicle collision between Sylvan Lake and Red Deer

Hwy. 11 east is closed and motorists are advised to use an alternative route

Ladies Auxiliary celebrates 70 years in Sylvan Lake

The Sylvan Lake Branch 212 Ladies Auxiliary hosted a celebration at the Legion on Sept. 21

128 flags unfurled along Sylvan Lake waterfront

The sixth annual Flags of Remembrance ceremony was held in Centennial Park on Sept. 21.

Three party leaders campaign in B.C., Scheer tours Quebec

A new day on the campaign trail, offering much attention to one Western Canadian province

Blast of winter weather expected to hit Rocky Mountains, interior B.C.

Up to 15 cm of snow is expected to fall in the mountains starting Wednesday night

Clyde Oran Rabbit of Maskwacis arrested in relation to home invasion Sept. 14

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter involving a firearm

Matthew Tkachuk signs three-year deal with Calgary Flame

Deal carries an annual average value of $7 million

Canada’s top 1% saw fastest income acceleration, overall decrease in taxes

Those in the top one per cent saw average income growth in 2017 of 8.5 per cent to $477,700

Trump prodded Ukraine leader on Biden claims: memo

Attorney general notified of Trump’s conversation with the Ukrainian president ‘several weeks’ after call

Youth from Lacombe dies in hospital after weekend crash near Ponoka

Two male patients were airlifted by STARS

Scheer, Singh skeptical of Liberal climate plan to reach zero carbon emissions

McKenna unveiled details of the plan to hit goal by 2050

Trudeau takes fight to Singh’s B.C. riding, while Scheer continues in Ontario

Liberal leader campaigns in NDP leader’s riding of Burnaby South

Most Read