Celine Gerakin, right, listens to “Toe Captain” Sue Taylor before drinking the Sourtoe Cocktail, a drink containing a dehydrated human toe, in Dawson City, Yukon, in 2018. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck)

‘Toe-nation’ eagerly received for Yukon’s Sourtoe Cocktail

Donor’s toes were amputated after he suffered frostbite during the Yukon Arctic Ultra race

A donation that an expert in Yukon happily describes as disgusting has arrived in Whitehorse, destined to become the centrepiece of a bizarre cocktail.

The frostbitten big toe of former British Marine Nick Griffiths now belongs to the Downtown Hotel in Dawson City after Griffiths donated the digit to the Sourtoe Cocktail collection.

The Bolton, England resident originally planned to donate three toes amputated in March 2018 after he suffered frostbite during the Yukon Arctic Ultra, a 483-kilometre race that follows the Yukon Quest trail.

Griffiths was in a Whitehorse hospital when he learned about the Sourtoe Cocktail from a nurse who had visited Dawson City, and he joined the exclusive sourtoe club by drinking a shot of whisky with a mummified human toe in it.

Hotel general manager Adam Gerle says Griffiths’s big toe arrived by mail from England last week, well preserved in medical grade alcohol.

It’s now being mummified in rock salt in preparation for use in the cocktail, which has been served since 1973.

READ MORE: Dawson City’s stolen ‘sour toe’ returned

The hotel couldn’t be happier with what Gerle calls the “toe-nation,” saying in a statement that big toes are “hard to come by,” and will help ensure the sourtoe tradition continues.

Terry Lee, Toe Master at the Downtown Hotel said it will take about six weeks to mummify the toe in salt before it can be added to a cocktail.

“We have been waiting for a new big toe for a while so this is exciting news indeed,” Lee said in the statement.

“The big toes are the most disgusting and popular with the customers.”

Griffiths’s toes were amputated in England after he returned home from the 2018 race, but before the surgery he emailed the hotel and received an enthusiastic response to his inquiry about the donation.

“They wrote back and said they’d really love to have them and I would forever by immortalized in their hall of fame if I did,” Griffiths said at the time.

Gerle stands by that promise: “It’s also extra special coming from Nick and we look forward to welcoming him to Dawson City where he can claim the rare distinction of shooting his own toe.”

“The Downtown Hotel plans to bring Griffiths up later this summer after the toe is preserved and ready to go. They will foot the bill of course,” the hotel statement said.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake’s 1913 Days gets a new look

The annual birthday celebration will take place this weekend, June 14-16

Sylvan Lake Municpal Library creates rainbow crosswalk in time for Pride Month

The crosswalk is meant to show everyone is safe and welcome at the library, says Corrie Brown

PHOTOS: CP Blakely students compete at Track Day

C.P. Blakely Elementary School’s Grades 3-6 Track Day was on June 6

Sylvan Lake Yettis closing in on home advantage for playoffs

The Yettis are first in the South West Division with a regular season record of 11-1

Sylvan Lake will consider additional residential plows at budget time

It costs roughly $74,000 to plow D Routes one time

VIDEO: Jon Stewart lashes out at Congress over 9-11 victims fund

The comedian called out committee members who didn’t come to the hearing

Drunk on a plane, peeing in a vacation rental pool: Top no-nos for Canadian travellers

Expedia survey lays out the dos and don’ts of travelling

Ford recalls Explorers, F-150s for suspension and transmission issues

28,000 of the affected Explorers were sold in Canada

U.S. women’s team slammed for excessive goal celebration at World Cup

Former Canadian national team player gets death threats after her criticism

Burglar assaults neighbour, flees in black pick-up

Beaumont RCMP investigate break and enter

‘Canada is sorry’: Raptors fan sends Kevin Durant flowers to apologize for cheering injury

Kevin Durant will not return for Game 6 of the NBA finals

Expert panel recommends Canada implement single-payer pharmacare plan

Plan wouldn’t be in place for at least 10 years

Liberals reject most Tory amendments to environmental assessment bill

The amendments would give agency right to decide if it should consider Indigenous rights or climate change

Alberta municipality fined $300,000 for federal environmental breach

Environment Canada says county cut and burned trees in the Meanook National Wildlife area in 2017

Most Read