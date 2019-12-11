Toronto Raptors forward Kawhi Leonard takes a selfie holding his playoffs MVP trophy during the NBA basketball championship team’s victory parade in Toronto, Monday, June 17, 2019. (Frank Gunn/The Canadian Press via AP)

Toronto Raptors, Don Cherry top the list of Canadians’ Google searches in 2019

‘Champions’ was the theme of the last year, Google said

What did you search for this year?

If you’re like most Canadians, you searched for champions – whether it be their highs, like when the Toronto Raptors won the championship, or lows, when Don Cherry was fired from Coach’s Corner.

On Wednesday, Google compiled a list of everything Canadians searched for in 2019. Topping the list were the Toronto Raptors, and second was Kawhi Leonard, while tennis star Bianca Andreescu popped onto the list at No. 7, just ahead of Don Cherry at No. 8.

“Bianca Andreescu’s win was unprecedented, the Raptors united the country,” said Google Canada spokesperson Alexandra Hunnings.

For Cherry, who lost his job after a rant about immigrants and poppies that many saw as racist, he was a champion falling from grace.

“We grew up with him, we were aware of his various outfit changes,” she said.

As 2020 nears, Google looked at the country’s top trending moments throughout the last decade.

Topping the list were the Raptors and Andreescu, but the Humboldt Broncos bus crash, The Tragically Hip’s last concert and the Fort McMurray wildfire were also included.

“There were these moment that brought us together through joy, and then theres these moments where everyone started to donate,” Hunnings said.

“That’s how we react as a country.”

Canada’s generosity shone in other ways: a top trending search around the 25,000 Syrian refugees resettled into the country was “how to welcome new Canadians.”

“This was a moment where Canadians stepped up and stepped in,” Hunnings said.

READ MORE: We the North: Delirious fans celebrate as Raptors win NBA title

VIDEO: Andreescu beats Williams 6-3, 7-5 to become first Canadian U.S. Open singles champ

READ MORE: Victoria residents unite for Fort McMurray fire victims

VIDEO: Don Cherry says he was fired, not sorry for ‘Coach’s Corner’ poppy rant

READ MORE: Block party hosted in Oak Bay to welcome two young Syrian refugees

Canada’s top trending searches of 2019:

  1. Toronto Raptors
  2. Kawhi Leonard
  3. Canada Election Results
  4. Luke Perry
  5. Cameron Boyce
  6. Game of Thrones
  7. Bianca Andreescu
  8. Don Cherry
  9. Thanos
  10. Hurricane Dorian

Canada’s trending topics Google search topics of 2019:

  1. Toronto Raptors win NBA championship
  2. Bianca Andreescu wins US Open
  3. Drake beats Beatles’ record

  4. Humboldt Broncos bus crash
  5. The Tragically Hip’s last show
  6. Canada meets target to resettle 25,000 Syrian refugees
  7. Col. Chris Hadfield became the first Canadian Commander of the ISS
  8. Justin Bieber is currently the most subscribed to artist on YouTube

  9. Canada celebrates the heroes of the Fort McMurray wildfire

  10. Vancouver 2010 Olympics

