Track Santa Claus along his Christmas Eve journey to B.C.

Santa has already dropped off gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Nepal

When’s the jolly ol’ man going to be stopping through your home?

Santa Claus has begun his journey around the world, dropping gifts in Korea, Hong Kong and Indonesia, according to the NORAD Santa Tracker.

Each year, on the eve of Christmas, website visitors can watch Santa make preparations for his flight.

NORAD’s “Santa Cams” will stream videos as Santa makes his way over various locations.

LIVE: You can Track Santa Claus here

Meanwhile, trackers – both young and old – worldwide can speak with a live phone operator to inquire as to Santa’s whereabouts. In Canada, operators are stationed at CFB North Bay, an air force based north of Toronto.

It was just more than 60 years ago when a misprinted advertisement led to the annual tradition enjoyed globally.

In 1955, a newspaper advertisement that directed children to call Santa direct included the wrong number.

Instead of directing kids to call Santa, the phone rang through to the crew commander on duty at the Continental Air Defence Command in Colorado. In 1958, NORAD took on the tradition.

Trackers can talk to an operator by dialing the toll-free number 1-877-Hi-NORAD (1-877-446-6723) or by sending an email to noradtrackssanta@outlook.com.

