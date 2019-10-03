Trump tweet of Nickelback video aimed at Biden removed

Nickelback representatives have not returned messages seeking comment

Twitter has removed a tweet from President Donald Trump that featured an edited Nickelback music video clip that took aim at former Vice-President Joe Biden.

The post was removed because of a copyright complaint. It featured a doctored version of the band’s 2015 music video “Photograph,” showing singer Chad Kroeger holding a photo of Biden, his son, a Ukrainian gas executive and another man.

Trump’s tweet came as the president has repeatedly criticized Democrats for launching an impeachment inquiry into his telephone call with Ukraine’s president in which Trump pressed for an investigation of his Democratic rival Biden and his son.

A Twitter spokeswoman said Thursday it responded “to valid copyright complaints sent to us by a copyright owner or their authorized representatives.”

ALSO READ: Pompeo acknowledges he was on Trump call at centre of impeachment probe

The Associated Press

