This Wednesday, April 26, 2017, photo shows the Twitter app on a mobile phone in Philadelphia. Twitter says it is launching an experiment in Canada today that will allow users in this country to hide replies to tweets on the social media platform. Other users globally will be able to see the feature and its use, but won’t be able to use it themselves. THE CANADIAN PRESS/AP, Matt Rourke

Twitter taps Canada as test market for new ‘hide’ tweet feature

The platform will indicate on a tweet any time a user decides to hide replies

Twitter says it is launching an experiment in Canada today that will allow users in this country to hide replies to tweets on the social-media platform.

The timing comes as social media platforms like Twitter have faced increasing government pressure to police their services better, particularly ahead of this fall’s federal election.

Users outside Canada will be able to see the feature and its use, but won’t be able to use it themselves.

The platform will indicate on a tweet any time a user decides to hide replies and will allow users to see what’s been hidden as away to dissuade brands or politicians from overusing the feature.

The company chose to test the new option in Canada before rolling it out elsewhere.

Twitter isn’t putting a timeline on when the experiment will end, but is keeping an eye on the timeline to the campaign’s kickoff.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Canadian teen who sang Mi’kmaq version of ‘Blackbird’ meets Paul McCartney
Next story
Facebook event says 250,000 people plan to storm Area 51

Just Posted

Sylvan Lake name in top six beaches in Western Canada

AMA Travel recently released an article which named Sylvan Lake in the top six best beaches

WATCH: Lacombe AUPE members picket against Bill 9

Union members say their constitutional rights have been ignored

Hybrid zones to be replaced by school, playground zones in Sylvan Lake

The amended Traffic Bylaw was discussed at the regular meeting of council on July 8

Neil Diamond tribute concert comes to Sylvan Lake

Jason Scott’s Diamond Forever A Celebration of Neil Diamond is July 20 at the Legion

Customs and Classics car show cruising into Sylvan Lake

The 13th annual Sylvan Lake Customs and Classics Show and Shine is July 13 at Meadowlands Golf Club

VIDEO: Students review use of purple dye at frosh events after Health Canada warning

Products that contain gentian violet were linked to an increased risk of cancer

Horse euthanized after injury in Calgary Stampede chuckwagon race

The horse is the second one to die during this week’s Rangeland Derby

Edmonton man charged in death of baby boy after two-year investigation: police

Christopher Lamarche, 25, has been charged with second-degree murder

Eat Smart kale salad bags recalled in 6 provinces over listeria

The agency says there have been no reported illnesses associated with the salad

Legal pot price as much as 80 per cent more than illicit: StatCan

The cost of a legal gram of weed was $10.65, up from $10.21 in the previous quarter

Alberta government seeking feedback on greenhouse gas emissions reduction plan

Albertans can also weigh in online until Aug. 2

Canada’s bias meant improper consultations: First Nations challenging pipeline

Chief Leah George-Wilson says Canada had an opportunity to ‘get it right’ but failed

46 people to hospital after suspected carbon monoxide leak at Winnipeg hotel

Fifteen of those people are in critical condition and five are considered in unstable condition

Half of Indigenous children live in poverty, Canadian study says

That figure rises to 53 per cent when looking at First Nations children living on reserves

Most Read