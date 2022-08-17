Mario Rayna, center, chants with others at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People gathered at the gate inspired by the "Storm Area 51" internet hoax. (AP Photo/John Locher)

Mario Rayna, center, chants with others at an entrance to the Nevada Test and Training Range near Area 51 Friday, Sept. 20, 2019, near Rachel, Nev. People gathered at the gate inspired by the "Storm Area 51" internet hoax. (AP Photo/John Locher)

UFO sightings on the rise in B.C., Alberta? At least, according to researchers

British Columbians are more likely to claim to see UFOs than the rest of Canada

Are UFOs becoming more common – or just those claiming to have spotted one in the night sky?

According to Canadian ufologists, there has been a surge in sightings since the pandemic, and a steady rise in sightings since 2017.

In fact, according to researchers at Casino Source, B.C. is the third most likely province to see a UFO, behind the Northwest Territories and New Brunswick.

Ontario has recorded 2,380 reported sightings, followed by 1,151 in B.C. and 654 in Alberta.

There have been no sightings in Nunavut, just seven the Yukon and 20 in the N.W.T.

Researchers explained that UFO sightings in Canada were first recorded after the Second World War, and neighbours to the south of the border saw a huge spike in interest after the cover-up in Roswell, New Mexico.

A skeptical person might dismiss the observations, but the government watches them closely. It keeps a database of over 9,000 records of UFO information, and Canada’s top ufologist was recently called in to brief the defence ministry.

For those looking for their own close encounter of a third kind, the data suggests B.C. is a great place to keep your eye on the sky.

