VIDEO: 10 unusual ingredients people put in turkey stuffing

A traditional stuffing recipe might include celery, onion, cranberries and herbs like sage or parsley. (The Canadian Press)

Do you call it stuffing or dressing? Either way, it’s delicious

Whether you call it stuffing or dressing, here are the 10 oddest ingredients people use in their filling for inside the holiday turkey.

Pepperoni and mozzarella Fruit Stale bagels Sticky Rice Corn Chips Plantains Oysters Popcorn Twinkies Burgers

What weird ingredient do you put in your stuffing?

READ MORE: The perils of indulging a teenager’s wish list

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter