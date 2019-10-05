VIDEO: Bear cubs get locked in Tennessee van, honk horn to get out

Jeff Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out

Two bear cubs were rescued in Tennessee after they locked themselves in a van and then honked the horn for help.

News reports say security technician Jeff Stokely had parked his van outside a customer’s home in Gatlinburg, Tennessee, and went to work. Soon he heard a horn honking and realized it was his van. He went back to the van and was surprised when he saw two small bear cubs locked inside and repeatedly hitting the horn.

Stokely says the cubs must have climbed in through the driver side door and then locked themselves by hitting the lock button.

ALSO WATCH: Grizzly bears fight along northern B.C. highway in rare footage

Stokely took video and photos of the cubs before opening a door to let them out.

He says he didn’t see Mama Bear nearby.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Fashion Fridays: 9 fall trends that won’t break the bank

Just Posted

Johnny Cash tribute show coming to Sylvan Lake

David James and Big River’s Tribute to Johnny Cash will be at the Sylvan Lake Legion on Oct. 18

PHOTOS: H.J. Cody Lakers continue to dominate on the gridiron

The Lakers won versus the Camrose Trojans 59-3.

Sylvan Lake RCMP roll into October with multiple arrests

The arrests come as the result of investigations carried out over the first week of October

Sylvan Lake students tested for lazy eye by Lions Club

The Sylvan Lake Lions Club administers the free exam every October to Kindergarten students

Red Deer-Lacombe has five candidates to choose from

Official list released on Oct. 2

Day 25: Singh visits poisoned Grassy Narrows First Nation, May talks reconciliation in B.C.

Meanwhile Scheer is in Toronto and Trudeau takes a day off the campaign trail

Scheer stuck on dual citizenship while touting tough-on-crime agenda

Conservative leader: ‘It’s not a big deal in Canada for people to have dual citizenship’

Feds fight ruling on compensation for failures in First Nations child services

‘This is beyond unacceptable,’ said National Chief of the Assembly of First Nations Perry Bellegarde

B.C. teen arrested after alleged bomb threats made towards Montreal airport

16 year old facing charges following alleged threats to Pierre Elliot Trudeau International Aiport

Scientist finds fossil evidence of sabre-toothed cat in southern Alberta

Sabre-toothed cat fossil is a partial bone of one of the cat’s large forepaws

Alberta Mounties need help to find stolen Const. Scarecrow

Const. Scarecrow is six-feet two-inches tall, weighs less than 25 pounds and was wearing all green

Alberta justice minister pushes for changes after killer allowed more freedom

A judge found Matthew de Grood not criminally responsible in the 2014 stabbing deaths of five people

Scheer and Trudeau accuse each other of distracting from their records

Next week the leaders have two more debates, these organized by the new federal debates commission

Edmonton police officer thought of his kids as he struggled with attacker

Const. Mike Chernyk broke into tears recounting the night of the attack in court

Most Read