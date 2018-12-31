Keri Coles reads hate mail aimed at her. (Arnold Lim/Black Press)

VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

Journalists are forced to develop a thick skin.

Despite our best efforts, reporters and editors receive hate mail on a regular basis. We’re labelled everything from “human cockroaches,” to people who “prey on the misery of others,” and told to “get educated not medicated.”

READ MORE: Black Press Media’s best news photographs of 2018

Many of the comments, we can’t reprint here.

Then there’s “fake news,” a term popularized by U.S. President Donald Trump that has been used to discredit the news media around the world since his presidential campaign began.

READ MORE: See Black Press Media’s full 2018 look back

For years now, TV talk show host Jimmy Kimmel has asked celebrities to read mean social media comments about them on camera, both for his viewers’ entertainment and to take the sting out of the cruel words.

The first one, posted to Youtube in 2012, has nearly 56 million views.

So, we have filmed ourselves retelling the best of the worst complaints, accusations, and rants – bleeping out the naughty bits of course – in our first annual compilation of Hate Mail.

Warning: The language in this video may offend some viewers.

@arnoldlimphoto
arnold.lim@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Ex-astronaut Thirsk to help define Canada’s place in Mars mission

Just Posted

Company raises funds for Central Alberta Humane Society

This is the first year Rifco has partnered up with the CAHS

Extreme cold warning set for northern Alberta

Extreme wind chills for the northern part of the province at -40 degrees C

UPDATED: Missing Alberta snowmobilers reunited with family

Wife issues plea after trio were last spotted Friday morning

Roiled in oil: Alberta votes in 2019 as energy issues, Trudeau dominate debate

Rachel Notley will take voters to the polls after 2018 saw her battle for the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion

Sylvan Lake Pirates lose in NexSource Centre debut

The Pirates fell 8-2 to the Red Deer Rustlers in front of over 300 hockey fans on Dec. 21

VIDEO: Black Press Media journalists read hate mail

We share the best of the worst tirades in 2018

Outdoor hockey grows in latest version of NHL video game

The slogan for NHL 19 is, “From the pond to the pros”

How many drug users who OD’d have brain damage?

Doctors say Canada needs data

Jann Arden’s mother, who had Alzheimer’s disease, dies

Arden works to curb stigma of dementia, talks on social media with others whose relatives have it

Three Wetaskiwin-area suspects face 52 charges after guns and drugs seized

Wetaskiwin Crime Reduction Unit conduct search warrant, seize firearms and drugs

Aides: Trump’s wall pledge may not get expected results

White House chief of staff John Kelly says Trump abandoned the notion of “a solid concrete wall early on in the administration”

Keyboardist for Canadian band Walk off the Earth, dies

They were to kick off a 2019 world tour with a New Year’s Eve show in Niagara Falls on Monday night

Jurors as conscripts: Four things to know if you’re called upon

List stems from jury convicting man in the rape, beating death of a Calgary mother

Mint to make special toonies to mark D-Day anniversary

Coins will commemorate 75th anniversary of 150,000 Allied troops storming the beaches at Normandy

Most Read