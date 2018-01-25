VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

It’s not every day you have to dig your friend out of the snow to save his life, but that is what happened this week for a snowboarder in Whistler.

The GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows him encouraging his friend to jump into the snowbank after he and others do the same.

But when his friend disappears into the mound of snow, Beaupre jumps into action – first digging out his friend’s face so he could get air.

In a post attached to the full video on Facebook, Beaupre wrote: “It just goes to show how quick things go from having a great time to near-tragic experience.”

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Bob and his parrot buddies living in B.C. warehouse need forever homes

Just Posted

Five cheerleaders headed to Niagara in the spring

The Sylvan Laker girls are to compete in the 2018 Canadian Finals

UPDATE: RCMP have four suspects in custody from alleged armed robbery

A high speed pursuit took place with Ponoka RCMP helping Maskwacis and Leduc detachments

Learning through cultural exchange

H. J Cody students will be travelling to Japan this summer

Sylvan Lake to thank for cross-Canada tour

Our Lady Peace and Matthew Good Band attribute Sylvan Lake as where the idea started

History made on firefighter work-related cancers

Alberta first in the North America to recognize cervical and ovarian cancer in firefighters

VIDEO: Boarder disappears into Whistler snowbank

GoPro footage, captured by Nigel Landon Beaupre, shows the whole rescue

40 sexual assault allegations against former RCMP doctor

Former RCMP doctor declines interview as sexual assault allegations reach 40

Showers, flurries expected in Lower Mainland: Environment Canada

Cool airmass will produce showers, flurries and possible snow in Metro Vancouver, Fraser Valley

Kent Hehr resigns from Liberal cabinet amid sexual misconduct allegations

The allegation stems from Hehr’s time as an Alberta MLA 10 years ago

UPDATED: Competition Bureau sues Ticketmaster over ‘misleading’ ticket prices

Competition Bureau claims ticket giant inflates price from what was advertised by up to 65 per cent

Legendary skiing filmmaker Warren Miller dies at age 93

Warren Miller, the pioneering snow-sports filmmaker, died Wednesday at his home on Orcas Island.

Getting influenza raises heart attack risk, especially in seniors: study

Researchers looked at 20,000 adult cases of laboratory-confirmed influenza from 2009 to 2014

Canada to double spending on global education fund: Trudeau

PM Justin Trudeau says Canada to grow commitment to Global Partnership for Education fund

Canadian skydiver killed in Southern California roof crash

Man died after striking fellow jumper mid-air, slamming into a home without parachute ever deploying

Most Read