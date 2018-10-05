VIDEO: Canadian shrugs off snow, goes waterskiing

Despite some of Alberta and B.C. being hit with snow this week, it was no match for one water-sport enthusiast

Whatever the weather conditions, sometimes you just have to water ski.

A rather early blanket of snow in the Calgary region was no match for one Alberta man and his interest in hitting the local lake for some good old fashioned fall-time water skiing.

Tom Sampson uploaded footage shortly after Chestermere was hit with snow, showing a person in a wetsuit being pulled by a boat across Chestermere Lake. The video has been viewed on Twitter more than 5,000 times as of Friday.

Parts of Alberta were met with more than 35 centimetres of snow this week. National forecasters are hinting the cold is set to stay for at least the first half of October.

WATCH: World-famous trumpeter entertains drivers stranded on Highway 1

Calgary’s average annual snowfall is about 128 centimetres so the city is well on its way to reaching that average.

The rest of the province on Friday morning saw a mix of temperatures at 10:30 a.m. with Stavely sitting at almost five degrees C and Willow Creek (Jasper National Park) closer to minus six degrees C.

Pea sized hail falling in Squamish #BCStorm pic.twitter.com/LTKWjZmL3u — Jason Ross (@Squamishweather) October 2, 2018

As for the Thanksgiving weekend, things are looking up with most central Alberta communities expected to see sunny days and plus eight or nine degrees C.

Northern Alberta should see cooler temperatures than central Alberta with some locations such as Slave Lake having a chance of flurries, as pointed out on the Environment Canada website. Other areas that will see cooler temperatures over the weekend will be Fort McMurray and Peace River.

Starting Monday across the province, temperatures will dip to single digits and negative temperatures, plus, possible clouds and snow.

@ashwadhwani

ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.