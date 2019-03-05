VIDEO: Driver captures moment avalanche engulfs Colorado highway

The avalanche happened on a mountain along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon

Jaw-dropping footage of an avalanche engulfing a Colorado highway is turning heads.

It happened Sunday on a mountainside along Interstate 70 in Ten Mile Canyon, about 200 kilometres west of Denver.

Dash-cam footage, shot by Jacob Easton, shows the snow rolling down the mountain, creating a whiteout as it swallows vehicles along the highway.

According to the Colorado Avalanche Information Center, an avalanche warning was in effect in the area at the time.

No one was hurt in the incident, according to reports.

In B.C., several avalanche warnings have been in effect through the winter. Two people were killed this year after being caught in separate avalanches. There have been more than a dozen human-triggered avalanches in B.C.’s backcountry.

