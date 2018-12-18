VIDEO: Ex-NASA engineer pranks mail thieves with glitter bomb trap

Package thefts are common this time of year, but YouTuber Mark Rober used his engineering skills

‘Tis the season for mail thieves to be out in full force. But one package pirate recently got more than they asked for when they happened to steal a box filled with something called Fart Spray and glitter.

NASA-engineer-turned-YouTube-star Mark Rober designed a bait package, called the “glitter bomb trap,” after he fell victim to a porch thief himself in San Francisco.

“If you’ve ever been a situation like this, you just feel violated,” Rober said in a video he posted Monday, detailing how he designed and used the bait package.

Rober, who worked on NASA’s Mars Rover, said he spent about six months designing, planning and testing his device.

The result? A contraption disguised as Apple’s smart speaker, a HomePod, that releases not only a pound of fine glitter and a rancid smell, but captures the entire act on four cameras inside the box.

A number of thieves fell for the trap, with the device inside working exactly as planned each time.

The video shows one man driving up to a home, taking the package, and driving away with it in his passenger’s seat. The next clip shows him getting hit with an explosion of glitter.

“Come on, bro,” he says, before jumping out of his car to shake off the glitter. After getting back in the car and continuing his drive, the Fart Spray does its job.

“What is that smell? Ooooof,” he says, before throwing the package out of his car window into some bushes.

A woman is then seen opening the box inside her home. Once the glitter bomb explodes, the woman is heard shrieking, lifting the box only to be hit with the stinky spray.

Rober said the moral of the prank was simple: just don’t take other people’s stuff.

“Not only is it not cool, but on the plus side, you’ll never find yourself in this situation,” he said.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
A journey through 2018’s top pop culture moments

Just Posted

Getting your passport has been made easier

Government of Canada doubles number of locations where Canadians can get their passports

PHOTOS: Sr. girls Lakers score gold in home tournament

The tournament was held at H.J. Cody on Dec. 14 and 15

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Christmas Market showcases home businesses

The Christmas Market was held on Dec. 16 at the Sylvan Lake Community Centre

Sylvan Lake moving towards greener future with Fogdog contract

At a recent meeting of Council it was decided to move forward with a contract with Fogdog Energy

PHOTOS: C.P. Blakely gets the circus treatment

The Flyin’ Bob Show has a week long residency to teach students various circus acts

VIDEO: Ex-NASA engineer pranks mail thieves with glitter bomb trap

Package thefts are common this time of year, but YouTuber Mark Rober used his engineering skills

CSIS collected info on peaceful groups, but only in pursuit of threats: watchdog

Security Intelligence Review Committee says fears unjustified after reviewing evidence, testimony

Canada ranks 16th on annual gender gap list

This is the second year Canada has placed 16th in the World Economic Forum’s list

Privacy watchdog says legal cannabis buyers should use cash, not credit

Some countries could bar entry to individuals if they know they have purchased cannabis

‘A start:’ Alberta critical of Ottawa’s $1.6B package for ailing energy sector

A further $150 million is to be used for clean growth and infrastructure projects

Two-year-old attacked by cougar near Mission, B.C.

Boy not seriously injured in incident on Monday afternoon

Trump signs order to create US Space Command

President Donald Trump signs an executive order to create a U.S. Space Command.

Groups preparing new pipeline legal challenge, argue government’s mind made up

A Vancouver-based environment charity is readying itself to go back to court if the federal government reapproves the Trans Mountain pipeline expansion.

Notorious Toronto triple killer gets third consecutive life sentence

Dellen Millard gets third consecutive life sentence for father’s death.

Most Read