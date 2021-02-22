Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)

VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

Early risers in Edmonton awoke to a rare spectacle Monday, some capturing what appears to be a meteor streaking across the sky.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST were posted by several on social media, some reporting they spotted the meteor from Calgary, Edmonton and as far away as Saskatoon, Sask., as well as northeastern B.C.

Chris Herd, a meteorite expert at the University of Alberta, said a meteor that bright is classified as a fireball.

@ashwadhwani
ashley.wadhwani@bpdigital.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Want to support local journalism? Make a donation here.

Space

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

Just Posted

On Monday, Feb. 22, Island Health listed Glacier View Secondary on 241 Beacher Drive in Courtenay as having a COVID-19 exposure Feb. 17 and 18. Black Press file photo
Red Deer sets new COVID-19 case record

There are now 565 active cases in Red Deer

File Photo
Sylvan Lake’s pay parking program see highest use in summer 2020

Last summer the program logged its highest revenue and parking session in its four years

Across the province, there are 2,738 active cases of COVID-19, with 18,417 recovered cases. There have been 288 deaths from the virus in Alberta since the beginning of the pandemic. (File photo)
Red Deer has 564 of central zone’s 766 active COVID-19 cases

Government of Alberta identifies 328 new COVID-19 cases Sunday

COVID
Red Deer up to 546 active cases of COVID-19

Province added 380 additional cases Saturday

As of Friday, Alberta has under 10,000 active COVID-19 cases. (Image courtesy CDC)
Red Deer surpasses 500 active COVID-19 cases

212 active COVID-19 cases connected to Olymel outbreak

File photo
QUIZ: How much do you know about literacy and the freedom to read?

The week of Feb. 21 to 27, 2021 is Freedom to Read Week in Canada

Meteor spotted over Edmonton, Alta., on Feb. 22, 2021 by several, who took to social media to share their surveillance camera captures. (@KixxAxe/Twitter)
VIDEO: Fireball meteor streaks across sky, spotted by early-morning risers in Alberta, B.C.

Videos of the quick streak of light flashing across the sky before 6:30 a.m. MST

(Canada Post-Special To The News)
Ontario Canada Post worksite hit by major virus outbreak excluded from inspections

Just this year more than 300 employees have tested positive for COVID-19 and one person has died

Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases at NIH. (Pool/Getty Images/TNS)
Possibility of wearing masks into 2022 to defeat COVID-19: Dr. Fauci

Despite getting vaccinated, masks will be essential

Sarah Palmer holds up a swab before administering a COVID-19 test in late December. The state announced on Tuesday that a variant of the virus that causes COVID-19 had been detected in Alaska for the first time. (Photo by Ben Hohenstatt/Juneau Empire)
Canada’s ‘long-haulers’ without family doctor need primary care: medical association

At least 10 per cent of COVID-19 patients are believed to suffer from symptoms months after their diagnosis

People wait to be screened before entering Little Mountain Place, a long-term care home where 41 residents died during a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility in Vancouver, Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The executive director of the care home has resigned. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Director of care home with worst COVID-19 death toll in B.C. resigns

The health authority did not say why Angela Millar resigned or who will replace her

Roscoe received a drive-by parade from family, friends and the Wetaskiwin Fire Service. Submitted/ Karen Grant.
Wetaskiwin resident celebrates his 100th birthday

Roscoe Grant marked a milestone historical event with a major milestone birthday.

(Photo by Chris Pizzello/Invision/AP, File)
’Kimye’ is no more: Kardashian files to divorce West

The couple began dating in 2012 and had their first child in 2013

FILE - In this Jan. 20, 2021, file photo, President Joe Biden signs his first executive orders in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci, File)
‘America is back’: Biden tries to regain Europe’s trust

President Joe Biden turns the page on America First agenda

Most Read