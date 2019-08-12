VIDEO: Glass Tiger surprises Alberta senior with private serenade

Frontman Alan Frew posted a video of performance on Facebook of him singing ‘Someday’

Alan Frew performs at Jeff Healey A Celebration concert in Toronto, May 3 2008. THE CANADIAN PRESS/J.P. Moczulski

Alan Frew and his ’80s band Glass Tiger surprised one of their biggest fans with an impromptu serenade at an Alberta seniors’ home.

Staff at the Pleasant View Lodge in Mayerthorpe say the Canadian hitmakers stopped by after learning that 95-year-old Jean Savage regularly listened to a CD of their music.

Frew posted a video of Friday’s encounter on his Facebook page, in which he can be seen singing “Someday” mere feet from Savage, who claps intermittently in appreciation.

Accompanied by a piano and backing vocalist, Frew steps forward at one point to hold both of Savage’s hands while she beams.

Chief administrative officer Dena Krysik says it was an “amazing” performance and that Savage is still talking about it days later.

Krysik says a staff member contacted the band when she learned they were set to perform in the nearby town of Whitecourt, and told them about a very special fan at the seniors’ home.

Frew says on his Facebook page that he couldn’t resist the opportunity to meet “this dear, sweet, lady.”

“Her face when I approached her was beyond priceless and we shared the biggest hug,” says Frew says in a Facebook post.

“Thank you Jean, you probably think we gave a gift to you…. believe me, nothing could be farther from the truth…..You are the gift.”

Krysik says the brief visit came just as Savage was about to head to a bingo game. While staff knew the band was considering the favour, they weren’t sure if they’d actually come by, or when. Krysik says they ended up spending about 20 minutes at the facility that afternoon.

“It was so great of them to actually do that for her,” Krysik said Monday when reached by phone.

“It was just a great experience (and) watching the joy that she got from it was unexplainable, really.”

The Canadian Press

