Hundreds of people turned out in Squamish on Sunday, Sept. 29 to celebrate the return of orcas to the Howe Sound. (My Sea to Sky)

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

Hundreds of people turned out in Squamish on Sunday to celebrate the return of orcas to Howe Sound.

The event, dubbed the #OrcaCelebration, was coordinated by environmental group My Sea to Sky.

The group’s marine scientist and executive director Tracey Saxby said the event was a celebration of ocean life coming back to the region.

“After decades of clean-up of the Britannia Beach mine and the Woodfibre pulp mill, this is a testimony to the hard work of our communities,” Saxby said.

“The herring, and salmon, dolphins and whales have returned in the last few years, and humpbacks and orcas have followed them after nearly a century with no whales sighted in Howe Sound.”

WATCH: Incredible Vancouver Island orca encounter captured on video

READ MORE: Southern resident killer whales spotted in Salish Sea

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Researchers find genetic link in rare reaction to pet germ

Just Posted

Second annual Flannel and Feast Festival a cold success

The festival was held in the library parking lot on Sept. 28

Stephan G. Stephansson Icelandic Society celebrates 45 years

The 45th Anniversary Bash will be at Fensala Hall in Markerville on Oct. 18

Sylvan Lake students take part in Terry Fox Run

Over the course of a week, each of the schools in Sylvan Lake participated in the annual run

Keys handed over as Sylvan Lake’s first Habitat for Humanity build finishes

Three families, the Redford, Schatz and Dodds, were given the keys to their new homes on Sept. 26

Sylvan Lake coffee company fundraising for local woman with cancer

White Frog Cafe is holding a fundraiser for Susan O’Connor, who has stage four bone cancer

VIDEO: Hundreds attend #OrcaCelebration as killer whales return to Howe Sound

Orca return comes after years of remediation

VIDEO: Liberals, Tories, NDP stay in comfort zones as campaign hits halfway mark

Election season is ramping up for all the parties

VP quits after backlash to University of Alberta’s billboard on climate change

Ad said higher temperature and humidity will boost province’s barley yield

Accidents and anguish as snow arrives early on Prairies

Environment Canada reports 95 cm in Waterton National Park near U.S. border

Doughnut packs and a mysterious gun: Six facts about B.C.’s triple homicide, manhunt

Police released new details into the nationwide case of two Port Alberni men in final report

Forever 21 fashion chain closing all Canadian stores in global restructuring

Up to 178 locations in the United States will also close

Canada Post racking up close to $1 million a year in parking fines, data show

Crown corporation has paid out almost $7.5 million in parking fines over the past decade

VIDEO: Re-elected Liberals would still run big deficits, despite new taxes

Trudeau effectively saying “Canada will literally go on adding debt forever,” according to Tory critic

Alberta Minister of Culture, Multiculturalism and Status of Women visits Lacombe

Minister Leela Aheer reaffirms UCP promise to grow culture economy by 25 per cent

Most Read