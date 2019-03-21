VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Robo Sushi in Toronto has waist-high robots that guide patrons to empty seats

Only a few eateries in Canada have embraced robotics and other high-tech offerings.

But more owners may be hesitant to do so due to high costs in a low-margin industry.

Robo Sushi in Toronto is staffed partly by waist-high robots with two eyes and a smile permanently fixed on their faces that guide patrons to empty seats.

The restaurant opened last year and claims to be the first of its kind in North America.

Autonetics Universe, based in Aurora, Ont., sells a number of machines that can greet customers, take orders, display prices and promotions, and carry food and drinks.

The company’s founder, Ian McGowan, noted Canada is fairly new to incorporating robotics into retail compared to other countries.

McGowan says part of the hesitation could come from sticker shock since service robots can range from $7,000 to $25,000 or higher. He adds that robots can create jobs in technology and can see them lowering some labour costs.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Respecting elders: Maya Angelou clip sparks courtesy debate

Just Posted

Check online to make sure you’re registered to vote in upcoming provincial election

Advance polls open Tuesday, April 9th to Saturday, April 13th

NDP Leader Rachel Notley stops in Red Deer on campaign trail

Notley promises hospital expansion, cath lab, pipelines and energy industry expansion

Town of Sylvan Lake looking for input on dog lake access

The Town held an open house about lake access for dogs on March 14

Notley calls Alberta’s provincial election

Voting Day is on April 16.

New high school a priority for Sylvan Lake, says Chinook’s Edge

Chinook’s Edge has prioritized a new high school in its 2020-2023 capital budget

VIDEO: Restaurant robots are already in Canada

Robo Sushi in Toronto has waist-high robots that guide patrons to empty seats

Women of Excellence Awards introduces ‘Women of Excellence in Construction’

Gala will take place June 19th at the Sheraton Red Deer

New Leger polls suggests federal Liberals lagging Conservatives

Overall, 31 per cent of respondents polled said they would vote for Justin Trudeau’s Liberals

Teen girl accused in plot to attack Kamloops school with weapons out on bail

Judge warned the girl she would be back in jail if she threatened to shoot anyone

Oil prices, Alberta election call cloud Stampede chuckwagon auction expectations

The top money bid last year came from Versatile Energy Services, Ltd.

Lacombe hosts 6th Invasive Species Council Conference at LMC

Council looks to protect native ecological environments in Alberta

Pot industry welcomes decreased edibles tax, but unhappy medical tax remains

Taxes can increase the cost of medical cannabis by as much as 25 per ceny

‘It has to send a message:’ Broncos families await sentencing for truck driver

Jaskirat Singh Sidhu pleaded guilty to 29 counts of dangerous driving and apologized in court

MPs continue voting marathon as Tories protest shutdown of Wilson-Raybould motion

Multiple MPs have resigned from Trudeau’s Liberal cabinet

Most Read