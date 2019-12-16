AirPods, a wireless set of headphones. (Apple photo)

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

The challenge for many parents during the holidays is how to manage extravagant gift expectations if they’re not in the budget.

The reality is that many families can’t afford big-ticket gifts, especially tech items with adult prices that are increasingly targeting teenage consumers.

AirPods are becoming an increasingly sought after wish list item, especially amoung teens. The wireless devices run as high as $329 for the latest version.

Parenting expert Ann Douglas says parents must decide whether their teen is mature enough to take care of such easily misplaced items.

Douglas says to consider this a teachable moment, especially if their teen has their heart set on something that stretches the family finances.

Know your financial means and the imperatives guiding those spending decisions: Do you want to prioritize experiences instead of things?

If it involves technology, what usage restrictions — if any — will that gadget come with?

What message do you want to send about consumerism in general? Be realistic about what you can afford and don’t be afraid to involve the kids.

Another tip is getting teens to whittle their wish list into a handful of choices ranked in order of their must-have imperative. This would allow other family members to contribute and share the costs, and it forces the teen to weigh the pros and cons of each item.

KEEP READING: Millennial Money: How procrastinators can win at gift-giving

It forces them to examine how they plan to use the gift, and honestly evaluate whether they want it now or are willing to wait and help save for it.

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Feds give update on flying clearance for Santa’s sled

Just Posted

AHS: Spread joy, not germs: stay healthy this holiday season

More than 660 cases of influenza have been confirmed in Alberta

Young students donate roughly $800 worth of toys to Sylvan Lake Christmas Bureau

The Outdoor Adventure class at kcs collected over $800 from an October bottle drive

Lacombe County reminds anglers of “Take it Off” program on Buffalo Lake, Gull Lake, and Sylvan Lake

Registering is entirely voluntary, and it ensures that each hut is accounted for

Blackfalds RCMP officer’s firearm discharged in struggle

Red Deer and Sylvan Lake RCMP assist after police vehicle stolen

Red Deer-Lacombe MP responds to Conservative Leader Andrew Scheer’s resignation

Blaine Calkins thanked Scheer for his leadership

VIDEO: The perils of indulging teenagers’ wish lists

Tech items like AirPods come with adult prices, but increasingly target teenage consumers

Liberals’ fiscal update shows billions more in deficits this year and next

Last time, they projected a $19.8-billion deficit. This time, it’s $26.6 billion

Two Wetaskiwin men arrested, charged after break-in, flight from police

Wetaskiwin RCMP respond to break and enter at Tony’s Towing

Kenney heads to London to promote Alberta’s energy to international markets

Premier has said he doesn’t think Alberta is getting credit for reducing its environmental footprint

Alberta’s challenge of federal carbon tax to be heard

Province argues it already has the power to deal with emissions and should be left to do so

November home sales, prices up from year-ago mark, Canadian group says

Average price was around $404,000 – outside of the greater Toronto and Vancouver areas

U.K. company to buy Cineplex, Canada’s largest theatre chain, for $2.8B

Cineworld says it’s the second-largest cinema business in the world, by number of screens

Court to hear B.C. First Nations’ challenge of Trans Mountain pipeline

Groups set to argue at Federal Court of Appeal that feds failed to consult adequately

1 dead, 2 in Lacombe Police custody after report of gunshot wound

Incident was deemed suspicious, subsequently the LPS entered into an investigation

Most Read