(The Canadian Press)

VIDEO: Three safety tips for shovelling snow

Alternatives are hiring a plow, hiring someone else to do it, and buying a snowblower

Shovelling snow was linked to 100 deaths and thousands of injuries between 1990 and 2006, according to the American Journal of Emergency Medicine.

Here are some ways to keep yourself healthy and safe while performing the task:

  • Warm up your muscles beforehand
  • Shovel at least once while it snows instead of waiting until it ends
  • When shovelling, try to push the snow instead of throwing it over your shoulder

RELATED: Nearly half of drivers nervous in winter conditions: BCAA

People who are 55 years old or more and have had heart issues should avoid shovelling altogether.

Hire a plow or get someone younger to shovel. But if those are not options, do not smoke, drink alcohol or eat fattening meals before shovelling.

What about areas that receive lots of snow during the winter? Buy a snowblower.

READ MORE: Meet Morgan, the snow-shovelling dog

The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
VIDEO: Shoppers head out Black Friday instead of Boxing Day in search of holiday gifts
Next story
Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Just Posted

PHOTOS: Holiday season kicked off in Sylvan Lake

The Spirit of Sylvan Yuletide Festival and Market and Light Up the Lake were held on Nov. 29-30

Sylvan Lake councillors volunteer to help municipalities in Jordan

Councillors Megan Hanson and Teresa Rilling recently returned from a volunteer trip to Jordan

First annual Spirit Night showcases the spirit of Sylvan Lake

Spirit Night was held Nov. 28 as the kickoff event to the Yuletide Festival

Basketball coach looking to bring spring ball to Sylvan Lake

Dixon Dunkle, 26, is looking to bring clubs to Sylvan Lake, Stettler, Lacombe and Drumheller

‘High-Tech Dairy Facility’ to be built near Red Deer, Lacombe

20-acre site is large enough for future expansion and long-term growth

VIDEO: Three safety tips for shovelling snow

Alternatives are hiring a plow, hiring someone else to do it, and buying a snowblower

Dictionary.com chooses ‘existential’ as word of the year

Word kept appearing in searches after wildfires, Hurricane Dorian, and mass shootings

Alberta legislature adjourns after shooting on steps; police say ‘non-criminal’

Authorities blocked entrances to square in front of legislature while they investigated body

Amazon pulls Auschwitz ‘Christmas ornaments’ after protest

Merchandise included Auschwitz bottle opener and Birkenau ‘massacre’ mouse pad

Husky Energy confirms 370 job cuts as it trims spending by $500 million

Calgary-based company is cutting 2020-21 capital spending

‘Loss for words’: Injured Bronco shocked, excited over effect of spinal surgery

Ryan Straschnitzki, who was paralyzed from the chest down, isn’t expecting a cure

Premiers ask for more health funding, express hesitation on pharmacare

The federal election campaign laid bare some regional division

Huawei’s Meng ‘no longer fears unknown’ despite ‘torment, struggle’ of last year

Canadian authorities took Meng into custody at the request of the United States

Tory deputy leader apologizes for comparing Pride, St. Patrick’s Day parades

Leader Andrew Scheer has not participated in any Pride parades

Most Read