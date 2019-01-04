INTERNATIONAL

VIDEO: Zoo elephants eat Berlin’s leftover Christmas trees

The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from selected vendors

Berlin’s unwanted Christmas trees have ended their days as a festive snack for zoo elephants and stocking fillers for some of their fellow residents.

The once-a-year treats arrived Friday at the Tierpark, one of the German capital’s two zoos.

The zoo takes only fresh, unsold trees from selected vendors. It doesn’t accept trees from the public, which could contain chemicals or leftover decorations.

The elephants eat the trees themselves. Monkeys are presented with trees decorated with vegetables, and tigers get meat decorations.

The Associated Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Manitoba owners aim for world’s largest snow maze

Just Posted

Former Sylvan Lake resident finds success after house fire tragedy

Musician Jenny Lou used the loss of her home as motivation to follow her dreams

Sylvan Lake hockey product Kadey Rosie commits to NAIT

17-year-old Rosie will join the Ooks on the ice for their 2019-2020 season.

A No Landfill Disposal Facility in the future for Sylvan Lake

Sylvan Lake and Fogdog Energy Solutions have formally signed a Master Services Agreement

PHOTOS: Gaming day at the Sylvan Lake Library

Children could drop by the library on Jan. 2 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. for some games.

Looking back on 2018

Mayor Sean McIntyre looks back on the events of 2018 in Sylvan Lake

Could smartphones spot teen depression?

Researchers are trying to develop phone apps to detect impending mental health crises

World junior Team Canada hockey captain targeted with online harassment

Maxime Comtois was on the receiving end of ‘anti-francophone racism’ following the team’s loss at the World Junior Championships

UPDATE: Probe underway into cause of 27-car freight train derailment near Field

CP Rail says work crews have been sent to the site and the Transportation Safety Board is investigating

Valleyview RCMP asks public’s help to locate missing dog

Missing since October

‘StarTalk’ season on hold amid claims against host Neil deGrasse Tyson

Late last November, National Geographic Networks and Fox said they would examine the allegations

UPDATE: 5 children among 7 dead in Florida highway crash

Vinnie DeVita said he was driving south at the time and narrowly escaped the crash — he saw it happen in the rearview mirror

Unemployment rate sticks at 43-year low of 5.6%

For the second straight month, the jobless rate was at its lowest level since Stats Can started measuring comparable data in 1976

VIDEO: Truckers stuck due to Highway 1 closure between Revelstoke and Golden

Truckers wait in roadside pull-outs for conditions to improve

Snacks on wheels: PepsiCo tests self-driving robot delivery

The self-driving robots made an appearance on Thursday at the University of the Pacific in Stockton, California

Most Read