A view of Shanghai from on top of the Oriental Pearl Tower. (Bigpixel)

Where’s Waldo? Explore this super high-resolution photo of Shanghai

Chinese company creates 360-degree panoramic photos that you can zoom in for kilometres

Remember when your digital camera or phone could barely take a decent photo?

Those times have changed and so has the technology. Nowadays a basic smart phone will take anywhere from a 7-megapixel to 12-megapixel photo, meaning the resolution can produce images with seven to 12 million total pixels.

READ MORE: London, New Delhi and Las Vegas top Canadians' 2019 world travel spots

Now, a Chinese company called Jingkun Technology, or Big Pixel, has released photos with an astounding 195-gigapixels of resolution. One of the photos was taken from on top of the Oriental Pearl Tower in Shanghai, China.

Contrary to most high resolution photos, you can zoom in on Bigpixel’s photo for kilometres in any direction and even see facial features. See if you can spot the Mickey Mouse photo shoot happening on the rooftop lounge of the HSBC building!

