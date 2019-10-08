‘World-record rack:’ Sask. crew crowns Mac the Moose statue with new antlers

The larger rack means Mac is once again the tallest moose statue in the world

Mac the Moose has had a boost and is once again the tallest in the land.

A crew of workers perched themselves high in a cherry picker and used ropes and a truck crane to carefully attach a new set of antlers on the roadside attraction in Moose Jaw, Sask., on Tuesday.

The larger rack means Mac is once again the tallest moose statue in the world.

The city discovered in January that Mac was a bit too short for the accolade, because a shiny silver ungulate sculpture in east-central Norway had surpassed him by 30 centimetres.

The revelation resulted in a plan to dethrone the rival by building Mac a bigger rack.

“I think he looks distinguished,” Tourism Moose Jaw’s executive director, Jacki L’Heureux-Mason, said Tuesday.

“No more papier mache dog.”

READ MORE: Norwegian politician to visit Saskatchewan

The friendly moose feud between Moose Jaw and the Norway town of Stor-Elvdal made international headlines and provided fodder for jokes on late-night talk shows. “The Late Show” host Stephen Colbert dubbed Mac the papier mache dog.

Longtime Moose Jaw resident Ron Mitchell was on his way to get a haircut Tuesday when he stopped to see Mac.

“I think it’s ridiculous,” Mitchell said of the attention the statue has received.

Rion White, a local taxidermist who volunteered to build Mac’s new antlers, along with colleagues and friends, said the work took longer than expected. Mac had been bare-headed after his original rack was removed in June.

“We’re building this giant, world-record rack,” he said. “That was the biggest challenge … this isn’t something people do everyday.”

White estimates the new rack is about two by three metres in size. He had wondered whether it would even fit Mac’s head.

Once he saw that it did, he was ecstatic and relieved.

“It’s like, ‘Yes, we did it.’”

L’Heureux-Mason said although it’s bigger, Mac’s new rack weighs less because of foam and other lightweight materials used to build it.

White, who airbrushed layers of epoxy on the antlers to create depth, still has to put finishing touches on the antlers before Mac’s grand reveal on Thursday.

“It’s important to do it right,” he said.

“It’s been way more work than I wanted, but now it’s up. I’m super proud and I can drive by this highway all the time and say, ‘I had a part of that.”’

Stephanie Taylor, The Canadian Press

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Five stars from Fido: Jet-setting dogs get ‘VIP’ treatment when travelling

Just Posted

Liberal candidate for Red Deer-Lacombe wants to ensure no one gets left behind

Liberal candidate, Tiffany Rose, strong advocate for mental health

Outdoor adventure class at kcs starts bottle drive for Christmas Bureau

The outdoor adventure class is made up of students between the ages of three and six

PHOTOS: Sylvan Lake Bears remain undefeated

The Bears came out 61 points ahead of the Innisfail Cyclones after the afternoon matchup on Oct. 5

Sylvan Lake man gets tentative trial dates

Dane Michael Skinner is due for a seven week trial in 2021 for an alleged $2.6 million fraud case

Sylvan Lake Community Centre the polling station for advanced polls

The advanced polls run over the Thanksgiving long weekend, Oct. 11-14

VIDEO: Climate demonstrators shut down Canadian bridges as part of global action

Activists with a group dubbed Extinction Rebellion blocked traffic on bridges in Halifax, Toronto and Edmonton

VIDEO: Alex Trebek may leave ‘Jeopardy!’ due to cancer

Game show host announced he’d been diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in March

Trudeau targeted in English leaders’ debate

Debate dissolved into mudslinging and crosstalk

Undercover police officer says accused admitted details of Edmonton attack

Abdulahi Hasan Sharif. Sharif, 32, has pleaded not guilty to 11 charges, including five counts of attempted murder

Five stars from Fido: Jet-setting dogs get ‘VIP’ treatment when travelling

One Vancouver hotel offers welcome mat, bowls of bottled water, menu with prime rib bones and gravy

Alberta to introduce bills on emissions, farm safety when house resumes Tuesday

Provincial budget set to be released on Oct. 24

Scheer, Trudeau trade barbs ahead of debate, amid Ontario education unrest

All six federal party leaders in Ottawa for national English-language debate

Red Deer Hospice Society celebrates expansion grand opening

Community members came together to celebrate the $5.2 million expansion

As gender wage gap drops 5.5%, Stats Canada unable to explain why it remains

63.4 per cent of the 2018 gender wage gap in Canada is ‘unexplainable’

Most Read