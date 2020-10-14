You can now buy Girl Guide cookies online for $5 a box

Pandemic means that girls have not been able to sell cookies in person

The pandemic may have cancelled most of 2020, but never fear you can still buy your favourite chocolatey mint cookies.

The Girl Guides of Canada are now selling their famous mint chocolatey mint cookies, as well as their classic cookies, for $5 per box. The cookies can be purchased with proceeds going to Girl Guides of Canada in general, or you can choose to support a specific girl. Girl Guide troops have been unable to sell cookies in front of stores and door to door due to COVID-19 risks.

If you’re planning on online shopping for the cookies, they come out to $5 a box, require a minimum of four boxes per purchase and cost $8 to ship. Cookies are also available in participating stores across Canada, including some London Drugs, Superstore, Save-On-Foods and Sobeys locations.

Proceeds from the sale of Girl Guide cookies go towards activities and programs for the girls participating in the program. Visit girlguides.ca for more information

