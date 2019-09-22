‘You nasty thing’: U.S. wrestler gets speeding ticket in Alberta

WWE wrestler Lacey Evans got a speeding ticket, posted reaction on social media

An Edmonton RCMP traffic services officer pulled American professional wrestler Lacey Evans over for speeding on Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019. (Lacey Evans Twitter image)

An American professional wrestler got a speeding ticket Saturday morning in Edmonton and posted a video with her reaction on social media.

The video posted by WWE wrestler Lacey Evans had more than 491,000 views by Sunday afternoon.

Evans, who bills her character as a “sassy southern belle,” is being handed a speeding ticket in the video and she asks, “do you know who I am?”

The officer handing Evans the ticket says, “I have no idea,” to which Evans replies, “Well, I’m Lacey Evans … WWE superstar and you should know exactly who I am.”

The officer then tries to explain the ticket to Evans, but she grabs it out of his hands.

“You’ve got to be kidding me,” she says. “You nasty thing, I’ll pay the ticket.”

Evans is known for using the phrase “Ya nasties” while performing.

The video ends with the officer wishing Evans a good day.

“You have a terrible day, sir,” she replies. “Canada is terrible.”

Cpl. Chris Warren told Black Press Media the traffic stop happened on Highway 2.

“This was an traffic actual stop conducted by an RCMP traffic services member,” Warren said, adding that the officer was engaged in normal duties.

Later the same day Evans was defeated by Canadian-American professional wrestler Natalya at a WWE Live event at Rogers Place.

READ MORE: Wrestling legend finds his wedding dance groove in Penticton


karissa.gall@blackpress.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Previous story
Iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends’ celebrates 25th anniversary

Just Posted

RED DEER-LACOMBE ELECTION: Federal race all about ‘jobs, jobs, jobs’ for Conservative Blaine Calkins

Calkins has been an MP since 2006

Sylvan Lake man appears in court for death of his wife

Satnam Singh Sandhu appeared in Red Deer Provincial Court Wednesday morning

Sylvan Lake man charged with wife’s murder

Satnam Singh Sandhu, 41, will appear in Red Deer Provincial Court on Sept. 18

Sylvan Lake Minor Football teams put up a collective 223-point shutout

The Lakers, Lions and Bears all had shutout games over the weekend

Sylvan Lake Terry Fox Run sees largest turnout ever

The annual run took a new course, starting at Lighthouse Park, going along Lakeshore to Jarvis Bay

VIDEO: Trudeau asks Canada to look to current, not past, actions on race

Liberal leader says he never spoke about the racist photo because he was embarrassed

Red Deer Rebels fall to Edmonton in home opener 4-2

Red Deer will play the second of a home and home on Sunday

Handgun crackdown, health spending and transit plans latest campaign promises

Friday was the end of a busy week on the campaign trail

Iconic 90s TV show ‘Friends’ celebrates 25th anniversary

The iconic, decade-long television show aired its first episode 25 years ago today

Expert says acquittal of Alberta parents in boy’s death unlikely to set precedent

The Stephans testified they thought their son had croup and used herbal remedies to treat him

Air Canada forced girl, 12, to remove hijab: civil rights group

The San Francisco Bay Area office of the Council on American-Islamic Relations calling for change

Man from Winnipeg who was hiking alone found dead in Banff National Park

RCMP say the man was hiking alone on Mount Temple Thursday

Singh campaigns in Toronto, May in Winnipeg, as Liberal and Tory leaders pause

All parties expected to be back on the campaign trail Sunday

Possible Canadian cases of vaping illnesses being investigated: health officer

‘I think that will be really important to address the overall trend of youth vaping’

Most Read