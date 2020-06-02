A letter from the publisher

Eckville Echo’s Publisher, Barb Pettie, addresses the readers of the paper in a letter

In what I’d hoped was a temporary measure due to COVID-19 and the impact it’s had on advertising revenue, we haven’t published a printed edition of the Echo since March 26. Last week we made the difficult decision to completely discontinue publication of the Eckville Echo in print.

Like many businesses coping with the changing world we are shifting how we do business with our readers and advertisers.

For our readers, we will continue to provide news coverage of the community. This includes coverage of council meetings, schools, sports and community events as they occur. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us about your upcoming events or with other story ideas.

We will continue to upload local and regional news to our website www.eckvilleecho.com 24-7, 365 days a year. We encourage readers to follow the Eckville Echo on Facebook to be notified of breaking news.

We will also continue to set aside and mark pages in the Sylvan Lake News print edition for news and events directly impacting Eckville and surrounding area.

Starting June 4, we will be distributing extra copies of the Sylvan Lake News in Eckville. You can find them around town in boxes or on news racks at the following locations: GTI Gas & Snacks, Co-op Hardware, Co-op Foodstore, Fields, Forhan’s Pharmacy, Eckville Bottle Depot. Copies are also available at Benalto General Store and outside our office in Sylvan Lake at 5020 50A Ave.

For advertisers, this change will bring the opportunity to reach new customers, both in and around Eckville and also Sylvan Lake. Our website, eckvilleecho.com has seen unprecedented readership in the past eight weeks. The Eckville Echo Facebook page has continued to grow its social following. We can deliver a strong mix of print, digital and social advertising to help you bring back business, bring in new business and build your brand.

If you have story ideas or advertising inquiries, please reach out to us at 403-887-2331 or email me directly barb.pettie@sylvanlakenews.com

Barb Pettie

Publisher, Eckville Echo

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Bird strike highlighted as potential cause of fatal Snowbirds crash in B.C.: report

Just Posted

Medical examiner: Floyd’s heart stopped while restrained

Medical examiner: Floyd’s heart stopped while restrained

More provinces moving to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions

More provinces moving to further loosen COVID-19 restrictions

Zero active cases of COVID-19 in central zone

53 people in hospital

New Sylvan Lake playground deferred to 2021

Town Council says it will re-tender the Centennial Park project in 2021 with a $350,000 price tag

WATCH: HJ Cody staff surprise Sylvan Lake graduates

Staff from HJ Cody surprised graduates Saturday morning with a special gift

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Facing changes together: Your community, your journalists

Sylvan Lake News is firmly committed to seeing you through the changes ahead, but we need your help

Canadian companies must support anti-racism efforts with action, experts say

Canadians join anti-racism rallies

Walmart closing its Tire, Lube and Express businesses in stores across Canada

550 employees affected

Political leaders take aim at racism in Canada as protests rage in U.S.

Protests spread across Canada

Canadians seem OK with possibly being benched as playoff venue: survey

47 per cent thought it wasn’t important

Trudeau promises to speed $2.2 billion in funding for strapped cities

Trudeau promises to speed $2.2 billion in funding for strapped cities

Trudeau rejects Trump suggestion to readmit Russia to G7, citing Crimea invasion

Trudeau rejects Trump suggestion to readmit Russia to G7, citing Crimea invasion

Bird strike might have caused Snowbird crash, early investigation finds

Bird strike might have caused Snowbird crash, early investigation finds

Most Read