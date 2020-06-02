A letter from the publisher

In what I’d hoped was a temporary measure due to COVID-19 and the impact it’s had on advertising revenue, we haven’t published a printed edition of the Echo since March 26. Last week we made the difficult decision to completely discontinue publication of the Eckville Echo in print.

Like many businesses coping with the changing world we are shifting how we do business with our readers and advertisers.

For our readers, we will continue to provide news coverage of the community. This includes coverage of council meetings, schools, sports and community events as they occur. Please don’t hesitate to reach out to us about your upcoming events or with other story ideas.

We will continue to upload local and regional news to our website www.eckvilleecho.com 24-7, 365 days a year. We encourage readers to follow the Eckville Echo on Facebook to be notified of breaking news.

We will also continue to set aside and mark pages in the Sylvan Lake News print edition for news and events directly impacting Eckville and surrounding area.

Starting June 4, we will be distributing extra copies of the Sylvan Lake News in Eckville. You can find them around town in boxes or on news racks at the following locations: GTI Gas & Snacks, Co-op Hardware, Co-op Foodstore, Fields, Forhan’s Pharmacy, Eckville Bottle Depot. Copies are also available at Benalto General Store and outside our office in Sylvan Lake at 5020 50A Ave.

For advertisers, this change will bring the opportunity to reach new customers, both in and around Eckville and also Sylvan Lake. Our website, eckvilleecho.com has seen unprecedented readership in the past eight weeks. The Eckville Echo Facebook page has continued to grow its social following. We can deliver a strong mix of print, digital and social advertising to help you bring back business, bring in new business and build your brand.

If you have story ideas or advertising inquiries, please reach out to us at 403-887-2331 or email me directly barb.pettie@sylvanlakenews.com

Barb Pettie

Publisher, Eckville Echo