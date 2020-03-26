A message from the publisher

Consider a voluntary subscription to Sylvan Lake News

In good times and bad the Sylvan Lake News been here to provide valuable, trustworthy information that people and organizations rely on.

Today, that decades-long bond is being tested despite the fact that more people than ever are relying on us to help them make sense of our changing world.

As Sylvan Lake businesses have shut down or curtailed operations to help stop the spread of COVID-19, our local business community has acutely felt the loss of its customers and its community.

It’s no secret that journalism faces the same economic pressures because we, too, are a local business that relies on local retail revenue from thriving businesses.

But, we have to be here in order to help you. Advertisers large and small are melting away as you read this. We will do our best, but without local advertising revenue, The Sylvan Lake News cannot survive.

There are a lot of appeals for donations right now from many worthy organizations. We are simply asking you to consider placing a voluntary subscription to the Sylvan Lake News and sylvanlakenews.com to help us weather this storm. Committing as little as $35 for an annual voluntary subscription, which works out to less than 70 cents a week, will help us continue to provide the reporting area residents rely on.

This is not a silver bullet to save local journalism, but for those who care about our community and local journalism in the Sylvan Lake area, a voluntary subscription offers a chance to show your support. To support the Sylvan Lake News and it’s support of our community, please call 403-314-4302 or email deb.reitmeier@blackpress.ca

Sincerely,

Barb Pettie

Publisher

A message from the publisher

