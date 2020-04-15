Help Sylvan Lake News continue its mission to provide trusted local news

For the last 85 years the Sylvan Lake News has been by your side, with its finger on the pulse of the community.

We have seen the community grow and change, and with the changes in town the paper has grown and changed along with it.

We have been the one you turn to for news in our community for nearly a century. Together we have moved through World War II, the beginning of a new millennium, the passing of the late, great Steve Dills, and an earthquake that rocked our community. We have also been there to see our arena rise from the ashes as the NexSource Centre, watched as the community came together to rebuild the lighthouse and voted on the name for our new baseball team; the Sylvan Lake Gulls.

Through it all, we at the Sylvan Lake News have been there to share the news that matters most to you and the community of Sylvan Lake.

And, now we are facing a new threat, one that connects the entire world and all its people.

During the outbreak of the coronavirus we have strived to give you the news that matters most: what is happening in our community. Our readers have been coming back to us time and time again to tell them what is happening, to help make sense of this confusing and scary time. Readership has been at an all-time high, as we share what is happening at home, around the country and even across the world.

We do this because we are an essential service, but also because we care and want to know what is happening in Sylvan Lake as much as you. This is the community where we live, work and play.

Just like so many other businesses in our community, the newspaper is suffering as a result of the COVID-19 outbreak. We rely on both our readers and the revenue that comes in through advertising sales to keep bringing you the stories that matter most to our community.

We are a small organization, at most with five employees, and already we have felt the heavy hand COVID-19 has dealt with cut-backs and lay offs.

During difficult times we want to be there for you, like we have in the past. To do so we rely heavily on our advertisers, many of whom have closed their doors during this outbreak for their safety and the safety of their community. In some cases, government has told them they must close. In other cases, it’s because their families need them at home.

Declining advertising revenue means we must implement a membership program. We’re asking for your financial help, if you are able. Our loyal readers will be able to make a donation to our website so that we may be with you for the next 85 years.

Our goal has always been to share with you the news that matters; what is happening in our town, our little area; to share the stories of triumph and despair.

Sylvan Lake is a beautiful and unique place, with warm and giving people, which can be seen time and time again throughout our community’s history.

With your help we can continue to share the best of our world. We can share the news — Sylvan Lake is Still Brilliant.