Photo by Kirsty Lloyd.

Powwow held at Ma-Me-O

Individuals from across Alberta, B.C. and Saskatchewan participated.

A powwow was held at Camp 2 Ma-Me-O beach area Aug.22, 2020. This powwow is the first in the area since the beginning of the COVID-19 pandemic.


