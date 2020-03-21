VIDEO: ‘Prevent the Spread’ video features familiar faces

Messages shared from Wayne Gretzky, Premier Kenney, Dr. Hinshaw and more

The Alberta government rolled out a video featuring leaders from sports, music, media and government on March 21, encouraging Albertans to “help prevent the spread.”

The video includes self-recorded clips from familiar faces and celebrities such as Premier Jason Kenney, hockey stars Wayne Gretzky and Jarome Iginla, musicians Paul Brandt and Brett Kissel, Naheed Nenshi, mayor of Calgary, radio broadcaster Danielle Smith, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and more.

Reminders about proper hand-washing and social distancing are displayed between the recorded messages.

“I want to thank all the prominent Albertans who lent their voice to this crucial message,” said Hinshaw in a press release.

“In the face of this global pandemic, Alberta’s leaders are coming together to raise awareness about how Albertans can help prevent the spread.”

The video is now airing on YourAlberta channels.

The full list of those featured are:

Wayne Gretzky, hockey star

Paul Brandt, musician

Erica Wiebe, Olympic athlete

Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oiler

Preston Manning, founder of the Reform Party of Canada

Don Iveson, mayor of Edmonton

Curtis and Brad Rempel, High Valley

Rona Ambrose, former federal MP and cabinet minister

Brett Kissel, musician

Naheed Nenshi, mayor of Calgary

Ryan Jespersen, radio broadcaster

Paula Simons, senator

Jarome Iginla, hockey star

Danielle Smith, radio broadcaster

Kyle Melting Tallow, Blood Tribe chief of police

Mark Giordano, Calgary Flame

William Morin, Enoch First Nation chief

Brett Wilson, entrepreneur

Mike Green, Edmonton Oiler

Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health

Numerous other leaders provided clips that could not be included due to limited space. Those clips will be considered for future videos.

