VIDEO: ‘Prevent the Spread’ video features familiar faces

The Alberta government rolled out a video featuring leaders from sports, music, media and government on March 21, encouraging Albertans to “help prevent the spread.”
The video includes self-recorded clips from familiar faces and celebrities such as Premier Jason Kenney, hockey stars Wayne Gretzky and Jarome Iginla, musicians Paul Brandt and Brett Kissel, Naheed Nenshi, mayor of Calgary, radio broadcaster Danielle Smith, chief medical officer of health Dr. Deena Hinshaw, and more.
Reminders about proper hand-washing and social distancing are displayed between the recorded messages.
“I want to thank all the prominent Albertans who lent their voice to this crucial message,” said Hinshaw in a press release.
“In the face of this global pandemic, Alberta’s leaders are coming together to raise awareness about how Albertans can help prevent the spread.”
The video is now airing on YourAlberta channels.
The full list of those featured are:
Wayne Gretzky, hockey star
Paul Brandt, musician
Erica Wiebe, Olympic athlete
Leon Draisaitl, Edmonton Oiler
Preston Manning, founder of the Reform Party of Canada
Don Iveson, mayor of Edmonton
Curtis and Brad Rempel, High Valley
Rona Ambrose, former federal MP and cabinet minister
Brett Kissel, musician
Naheed Nenshi, mayor of Calgary
Ryan Jespersen, radio broadcaster
Paula Simons, senator
Jarome Iginla, hockey star
Danielle Smith, radio broadcaster
Kyle Melting Tallow, Blood Tribe chief of police
Mark Giordano, Calgary Flame
William Morin, Enoch First Nation chief
Brett Wilson, entrepreneur
Mike Green, Edmonton Oiler
Deena Hinshaw, chief medical officer of health
Numerous other leaders provided clips that could not be included due to limited space. Those clips will be considered for future videos.