Protestors for Indigenous Lives Matter gather in Wetaskiwin

Protestors for Indigenous Lives Matter gathered in Wetaskiwin, Alta. Tuesday August 4, 2020 along 56 St between the Wetaskiwin Mall and Walmart.
shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Protestors gathered along 56 St Wetaskiwin, Alta. August 4, 2020 for Indigenous Lives Matter.
Protestors for Indigenous Lives Matter gathered in Wetaskiwin, Alta. Tuesday August 4, 2020 along 56 St between the Wetaskiwin Mall and Walmart.
shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter
Number of active cases has decreased by more than 200 since last week
The proclamation for the week of Aug. 9-15 was submitted to the Town by the IMPACT Coalition
The three doctors are practicing at the Sylvan Family Health Centre and are accepting new patients
Some parents will consider homeschooling if online learning isn’t available
‘A quick picture may give you the impression that everybody is crowded together’
Protestors gathered along 56 St Wetaskiwin, Alta. August 4, 2020 for Indigenous Lives Matter.
Chasm grows between Trump and government coronavirus experts
Tropic storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4
Trump encourages mail voting in key battleground Florida
Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands
TikTok sale puts Canada between Trump and China, again, experts say
Alberta, Ottawa reduce oilsands environmental monitoring budget due to pandemic
Husky targets 25% GHG emissions intensity cut, vows to hire more female leaders
Oilfield services rival makes alternative plan to restructure Calfrac debt
The three doctors are practicing at the Sylvan Family Health Centre and are accepting new patients
Vegas, Dallas players kneel for anthems as protests gain momentum at NHL restart
Rollout of COVID-19 Alert app faces criticism over accessibility on older phones
Veteran righty Matt Shoemaker to start in next Toronto Blue Jays game
Manfred confident MLB can get through playoffs despite virus
VanVleet’s career night carries Raptors past Heat, 107-103
COVID-19 conspiracies creating a ‘public health crisis’ in Canada, experts say