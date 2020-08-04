Protestors gathered along 56 St Wetaskiwin, Alta. August 4, 2020 for Indigenous Lives Matter. Photo by Shaela Dansereau.

Protestors for Indigenous Lives Matter gather in Wetaskiwin

Protestors gathered along 56 St Wetaskiwin, Alta. August 4, 2020 for Indigenous Lives Matter.

Protestors for Indigenous Lives Matter gathered in Wetaskiwin, Alta. Tuesday August 4, 2020 along 56 St between the Wetaskiwin Mall and Walmart.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Just Posted

COVID-19: One more death reported in central zone

Number of active cases has decreased by more than 200 since last week

Sylvan Lake proclaims first ever Pride Week

The proclamation for the week of Aug. 9-15 was submitted to the Town by the IMPACT Coalition

Sylvan Lake welcomes three new family doctors

The three doctors are practicing at the Sylvan Family Health Centre and are accepting new patients

Amid COVID-19: Some central Alberta parents want to see online learning option

Some parents will consider homeschooling if online learning isn’t available

Sylvan Lake beach crowded but people maintaining distance

‘A quick picture may give you the impression that everybody is crowded together’

Protestors for Indigenous Lives Matter gather in Wetaskiwin

Protestors gathered along 56 St Wetaskiwin, Alta. August 4, 2020 for Indigenous Lives Matter.

Chasm grows between Trump and government coronavirus experts

Chasm grows between Trump and government coronavirus experts

Tropic storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Tropic storm Isaias whips up eastern US, killing at least 4

Trump encourages mail voting in key battleground Florida

Trump encourages mail voting in key battleground Florida

Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands

Massive Beirut blast kills more than 70, injures thousands

TikTok sale puts Canada between Trump and China, again, experts say

TikTok sale puts Canada between Trump and China, again, experts say

Alberta, Ottawa reduce oilsands environmental monitoring budget due to pandemic

Alberta, Ottawa reduce oilsands environmental monitoring budget due to pandemic

Husky targets 25% GHG emissions intensity cut, vows to hire more female leaders

Husky targets 25% GHG emissions intensity cut, vows to hire more female leaders

Oilfield services rival makes alternative plan to restructure Calfrac debt

Oilfield services rival makes alternative plan to restructure Calfrac debt

Most Read