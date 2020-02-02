FILE - This 1991 file photo shows Prince Charles with his wife Princess Diana. FX has announced a 10-episode series that will spotlight the doomed royal couple Charles and Diana. It is scheduled to air in 2018. No cast members were disclosed by the network. (AP Photo, File)

QUIZ: How well do you know the Royals?

Put your knowledge to the test with these 20 questions

Harry and Meghan, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex, are stepping back from their roles in the British royal family and will live part-time in Canada.

How much do you know about the Sussexes and the British royal family? Take this quiz and find out.


Queen Elizabeth II will not use real fur in new outfits, according to Buckingham Palace on Nov. 6, 2019. (Photo by THE ASSOCIATED PRESS)

FILE - In this Monday, March 11, 2019 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex leave after the Commonwealth Service at Westminster Abbey in London. Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are to no longer use their HRH titles and will repay £2.4 million of taxpayer’s money spent on renovating their Berkshire home, Buckingham Palace announced Saturday, Jan. 18. 2020. (AP Photo/Frank Augstein, file)

FILE - In this Monday Nov. 27, 2017 file photo, Britain’s Prince Harry and his fiancee Meghan Markle pose for photographers during a photocall in the grounds of Kensington Palace in London. As the British royal family wrestles with the future roles of Prince Harry and his wife Meghan, it could look to Europe for examples of how princes and princesses have tried to carve out careers away from the pomp and ceremony of their families’ traditional duties. (AP Photo/Matt Dunham, File)

According to media report, Prince Harry has joined his wife Meghan Markle in North Saanich (Steve Parsons/pool photo via AP, File)

