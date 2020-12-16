Santa visits Maskwacis with the help of Maskwacis RCMP

Maskwacis RCMP assisted Santa on his mission to hand out toys to the children of Maskwacis.

The children of Maskwacis got an extra special early visit from Santa on Dec. 15-17, 2020.

Trading in his sleigh for a ride in the RCMP truck, Santa travelled around Maskwacis with the Maskwacis RCMP handing out toys and gifts to kids and teens.

Dec. 15, 2020 Santa made his way through Samson Cree Nation and Louis Bull handing out gifts and spreading Christmas cheer before heading to Emineskin Cree Nation and Montana on Dec. 16, 2020. Santa will be making his way to Pigeon Lake for 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

“The community is loving it,” says Sgt. Matt Rhattam with the Maskwacis RCMP. “It’s a way to build ties and get involved with the community.”

Local businesses from Maskwacis and surrounding areas made donations that the RCMP and Santa were able to hand out to the kids and teens.

“Our Community Response Unit partnered with a business in Red Deer,” says Sgt. Rhattam.

The Red Deer Christmas Bureau and Fuel Automation Station in Edmonton donated toys to be given out. Maskwacis businesses Subway, Taco Time, Samson Chinese Food and Okeymowkiskis Gas Bar donated gift cards for Santa to hand out to the teens of Makwacis.

“It’s a way to build community relations,” says Sgt. Rhattam.



