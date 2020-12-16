Photo/ Facebook: Samson Cree Nation

Photo/ Facebook: Samson Cree Nation

Santa visits Maskwacis with the help of Maskwacis RCMP

Maskwacis RCMP assisted Santa on his mission to hand out toys to the children of Maskwacis.

The children of Maskwacis got an extra special early visit from Santa on Dec. 15-17, 2020.

Trading in his sleigh for a ride in the RCMP truck, Santa travelled around Maskwacis with the Maskwacis RCMP handing out toys and gifts to kids and teens.

Dec. 15, 2020 Santa made his way through Samson Cree Nation and Louis Bull handing out gifts and spreading Christmas cheer before heading to Emineskin Cree Nation and Montana on Dec. 16, 2020. Santa will be making his way to Pigeon Lake for 12:30 p.m. on Dec. 17.

“The community is loving it,” says Sgt. Matt Rhattam with the Maskwacis RCMP. “It’s a way to build ties and get involved with the community.”

Local businesses from Maskwacis and surrounding areas made donations that the RCMP and Santa were able to hand out to the kids and teens.

“Our Community Response Unit partnered with a business in Red Deer,” says Sgt. Rhattam.

The Red Deer Christmas Bureau and Fuel Automation Station in Edmonton donated toys to be given out. Maskwacis businesses Subway, Taco Time, Samson Chinese Food and Okeymowkiskis Gas Bar donated gift cards for Santa to hand out to the teens of Makwacis.

“It’s a way to build community relations,” says Sgt. Rhattam.


shaela.dansereau@pipestoneflyer.ca
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Front-line workers named Canada’s Newsmaker of the Year by editors

Just Posted

“I urge Albertans to exercise patience and kindness in the days ahead," Alberta’s chief medical officer of health, Dr. Deena Hinshaw, said Friday. (Photo by Chris Schwarz/Government of Alberta)
‘It is a sobering statistic,’ more Albertans have died from COVID-19 than from flu in last 10 years

Cental zone has 1,458 active cases of COVID-19

Deb Weins has decorated a photo backdrop in her front yard where passersby can stop for a moment and take a photo an capture a memory. Examples of the photos taken at the set up can be viewed on Facebook at Catch Your Memories on Herder Drive. (Photo Submitted)
Sylvan Lake home offers a Christmas-y photo backdrop on their front lawn

Deb Weins has created a Christmas backdrop to photos, and situated it in her yard for all to use

Chief Medical Officer Dr. Deena Hinshaw, accompanied by Premier Jason Kenney in March. Kenney said Tuesday that Pfizer vaccine arrived Monday night in the province and the first batches were administered in Calgary and Edmonton. Photo by Government of Alberta
COVID-19 vaccine bringing hope to Albertans

The first doses of the vaccine were administered Tuesday

File Photo
UPDATE: Town of Sylvan Lake hopes to have water main break fixed by end of day Tuesday

Residents are asked to limit their water consumption while the break is being fixed

File Photo
Sylvan Lake Municipal Library closed, but services continue

The library will be closed for the next four weeks, but programs and services are still available

Photo/ Facebook: Samson Cree Nation
Santa visits Maskwacis with the help of Maskwacis RCMP

Maskwacis RCMP assisted Santa on his mission to hand out toys to the children of Maskwacis.

A young boy looks through the menorah during a lighting ceremony at the Calgary Jewish Community Centre on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2011. COVID-19 is prompting Jews to find creative ways to safely celebrate Hanukkah this year. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jeff McIntosh
‘A little bit of light:’ Jews find creative ways to observe Hanukkah during pandemic

Jews celebrate Hanukkah by lighting candles for eight nights

music
Making the season brighter for Stettler’s Points West residents

Community members and staff create a ‘virtual’ Christmas concert

The Canada Revenue Agency building is seen in Ottawa, Monday April 6, 2020. Opposition MPs pressed officials Thursday to say how pared they are to begin collecting GST on sales by foreign companies such as Netflix, AirbnB and Amazon starting next year, as proposed by the Liberal government. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Adrian Wyld
Worked from home this year? CRA allowing employees to claim up to $400 tax deduction

Employees will not have to get Form T2200 or Form T2200S completed and signed by their employer

File photo
County of Wetaskiwin awarded $1.3 Million in Municipal Stimulus Funding

This funding will go towards new infrastructure in the County.

This photo shows blood samples from volunteers participating in the last-stage testing of the COVID-19 vaccine by Moderna and the National Institutes wait to be processed in a lab at the University of Miami Miller School of Medicine in Miami. Creating vaccines and properly testing them less than a year after the world discovered a never-before-seen disease is incredible. But the two U.S. frontrunners are made in a way that promises speedier development may become the norm — especially if they prove to work long-term as well as they have in early testing. (AP Photo/Taimy Alvarez, File)
Canada to receive early shipment of Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine before year’s end

The Moderna vaccine has not yet been approved by Health Canada

Millet Fire Hall lit up on Dec. 12, 2020. Shaela Dansereau/ Pipestone Flyer.
Millet Fire Hall’s “Light it Up for Liam” drive-by event a success

Over 150 drove by and $9,000 fundraised.

Theresa Grandmond receiving the 2020 Minister’s Seniors Service Award in the business category from MLA Rick Wilson- Maskwacis-Wetaskiwin. Submitted/ Theresa Grandmond.
Wetaskiwin business wins provincial award for their compassion during COVID-19

Ladybug Support Services Ltd. was recognized for their leadership and compassion during the pandemic

Finlay and Lachlan Hanton have a visit with gold medal Olympic hockey player-turned med student Hayley Wickenheiser, who was in Castor during part of November and December training in rural medicine under Dr. Noelle O’Riordan. photo submitted
Gold-medal winning med student learns under Castor’s Dr. O’Riordan

Hayley Wickenheiser was in Castor during part of November and December

Most Read