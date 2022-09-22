VIDEO: Car crash, shooting near Leland Hotel, Ponoka

The day after a shooting on a downtown street in Ponoka, signs of the incident are still evident: a scuffed tree where the car hit, tread and scrape marks on the road and small pieces of vehicle debris, and a trail of what appears to be blood droplets heading west down Chipman Avenue.

Security camera footage submitted to Ponoka News by a business on the street shows a vehicle careening out of control, hitting a tree and swerving to collide with a parked car in front of the Leland Hotel. A male then takes off down the street on foot.

On Sept. 21, at 2:51 a.m., Ponoka RCMP received reports of a shooting near the Leland Hotel.

A victim with what appeared to be multiple gun shot wounds was identified and taken to hospital by STARS in stable condition. Minor injuries were reported from the collision.

RCMP deployed additional the Central Alberta General Investigative Section to Ponoka and surrounding area to investigate this incident.

The Forensic Identification Section was also on the scene to process evidence.

What appeared to be multiple bullet holes were seen in the car involved in the incident before it was towed away.

The scene, from the lights at 50 Street to about Vantage Physiotherapy Clinic on Chipman Avenue as well as a section of the alley behind the hotel and access to Chipman Avenue, was cordoned off by police tape until about noon that day.

RCMP believe that this was an isolated incident and there is no ongoing risk to the community.

If you have any information about this incident or those responsible, please contact the Ponoka RCMP Detachment at 403-783-4471. If you wish to remain anonymous, you can contact Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 (TIPS), online at www.P3Tips.com or by using the “P3 Tips” app available through the Apple App or Google Play Store.

Ponoka RCMP